Avalanche blank Stars 4-0

The Stars were humbled by the Avalanche on Sunday in a 4-0 loss at home. After winning two in a row over Nashville and Winnipeg, they couldn’t generate anything offensively against an Avs team that improved to 34-8-4. Here are the five takeaways of the game:

STARS DOWN TWO GOALS EARLY The Stars didn’t play poorly in the first period but still found themselves down by a couple goals. Though they defended the Avs well, Colorado capitalized on the few chances it was given. STUFFED ON SPECIAL TEAMS Dallas had its chances to get back into the game with three power plays awarded before the second intermission. Save for a couple point shots from Ryan Suter, the Stars couldn’t generate much else in terms of scoring chances. Stars coach Rick Bowness called the power play “dysfunctional.” Who knows what would’ve happened if they’d score on one of them? AVS’ BIG NAMES DELIVER Gabe Landeskog had two goals, Cale Makar had two assists, Nazem Kadri found the back of the net and Nathan MacKinnon earned an assist in his return to the lineup. Meanwhile, the Stars were shutout for the third time this season.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Stars’ top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski combined for three shots. Pavelski was minus-3 while Hintz and Robertson were minus-2.

LOOKING FOR REVENGE

Getting shutout in your own barn isn’t a good look. Michael Raffl in his postgame interview said he and the Stars will be looking for some payback at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

Maybe having a chip on their shoulder will be a good thing.

MAKING ADJUSTMENTS FOR TUESDAY

For better or worse, the Stars will go toe to toe with the Avs again in two days in Denver where Colorado is 21-2-2. The test will be even tougher on the road, especially in a place like Ball Arena.

At this point of the season, the Stars can’t afford to drop many more games. The hope is for a split against the mighty Avalanche.

Courtesy Kyle Shohara