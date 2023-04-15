Mavericks shutout Americans 2-0

Shots on goal
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Kansas City Mavericks
|10
|9
|7
|26
|
Allen Americans
|10
|9
|15
|34
Scoring
1st Period
No Goals
2nd Period
11:07
Goal – 0:1. KC Game Winning Goal.
Goal by Hugo Roy assisted by Tommy Muck.
3rd Period
19:56
Goal – 0:2. KC Insurance Goal Empty Net.
Goal by Luke Stevens assisted by Jordan Sambrook.
Penalties
1st Period
0:38
Colton Hargrove
ALN Colton Hargrove called for Tripping – minor. 2 Minutes.
2nd Period
0:56
Hugo Roy
KC Hugo Roy called for High-sticking – minor. 2 Minutes.
14:29
Jake McLaughlin
KC Jake McLaughlin called for Hooking – minor. 2 Minutes.
3rd Period
15:01
Colby McAuley
ALN Colby McAuley called for Roughing – minor. 2 Minutes.
15:01
Nick Pastujov
KC Nick Pastujov called for Roughing – minor. 2 Minutes.