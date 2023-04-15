News Ticker

Mavericks shutout Americans 2-0

April 13, 2023 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Shots on goal

  1st 2nd 3rd Total
Kansas City Mavericks 10 9 7 26
 

Allen Americans

 10 9 15 34
 

Scoring

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

11:07

Goal – 0:1. KC Game Winning Goal.

Goal by Hugo Roy assisted by Tommy Muck.

3rd Period

19:56

Goal – 0:2. KC Insurance Goal Empty Net.

Goal by Luke Stevens assisted by Jordan Sambrook.

Penalties

1st Period

0:38

Colton Hargrove

ALN Colton Hargrove called for Tripping – minor. 2 Minutes.

2nd Period

0:56

Hugo Roy

KC Hugo Roy called for High-sticking – minor. 2 Minutes.

14:29

Jake McLaughlin

KC Jake McLaughlin called for Hooking – minor. 2 Minutes.

3rd Period

15:01

Colby McAuley

ALN Colby McAuley called for Roughing – minor. 2 Minutes.

15:01

Nick Pastujov

KC Nick Pastujov called for Roughing – minor. 2 Minutes.

