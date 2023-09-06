SMU Mustangs vs #20 Oklahoma Sooners Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs #20 Oklahoma Sooners

Saturday – September 9 – 5:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Memorial Stadium – Norman, OK



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (1-0)

Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)



Last week SMU handled the incoming Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 38-14 in their home opener. The Mustang offense racked up 457 total yards with 248 yards through the air and 209 rushing last Saturday morning in Dallas. Here’s the big test this week for the Mustangs… Go into Norman and beat the Sooners at home. Do you think they can pull off a win on the road? We shall see!



Why you should watch this game

A win on the road in Oklahoma would be a huge lift for this team. For the past 10 plus years Oklahoma has been one of the best programs in college football, but with a win Saturday that would boost the Mustangs program and team confidence.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Time to clear out and pack away some of the summer junk from the past season. Key for a guy to tune into this game will be to get up early and pace yourself while cleaning. The game comes on at 5:00 p.m. so you have plenty of time to mess around.



SMU Mustangs

Last week quarterback Preston Stone passed for 248 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He looked a bit rattled early but settled down and got the ball into the hands of his play makers. Wide receiver Jordan Hudson caught 2 passes for 72 yards and one score. He will be a problem for opposing cornerbacks this season. He has the ability to stretch the field. The work horse is LJ Johnson, Jr. He carried the ball 14 times for 128 and a score. He’s averaging 9.1 yards per carry. He will be the x-factor for the Mustangs on the road this week.



Oklahoma Sooners

OU will be a problem for the visiting Mustangs. Last week, the Sooners smashed the Red Wolves 73-0. The Sooners scored 28 points in the first quarter alone. This team can score from anywhere. But here’s the key, the defense is big and physical starting upfront on the defensive line to the safeties that plays close to the line. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel will get the ball out of his hands quickly (3.7 second average) to the outside receivers.



Prediction

ESPN has the Sooners with an 89.9% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 70.5, so take the over you will get paid! I’m taking the Sooners by 26. They have the better team right now.



Final Score

Sooners – 50

Mustangs – 24