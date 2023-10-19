Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints

Thursday – October 19 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2, 2-0 Away)

New Orleans Saints (3-3, 1-1 Home)



This will be a very interesting football game in the “Big Easy”. Both teams can beat you on the ground and through the air. Here’s the problem with both of these clubs, they both struggle in the 4th quarter. Both teams have lost very winnable games in the final minutes of games that they have led in. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup in New Orleans.



Why you should watch this game

It’s Thursday Night and the Saints are trying to get back on track after suffering a loss to the Texans last Sunday. Can Trevor Lawrence take the next step into becoming what the franchise needs? You have to tune in and see.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You get paid two days before everyone else does at work, so you have some grocery shopping to do. Walmart gets packed by 7pm so you want to get it done before the crowd gets there.



Jacksonville Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on fire and expected to play in this game. He has 1439 passing yards for 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Here’s the key for Lawrence, the offensive line is protecting a million times better this season. Last season his release time was about 3.8 seconds because of how bad the offensive line played, now it’s 5.5 whenever he drops back to pass. Keep an eye on running back Travis Etienne. He has racked up 451 rushing yards on 113 carries along with 5 touchdowns. He will be the x-factor for the Jaguars on the road.



New Orleans Saints

Running back Alvin Kamara has to get on track. The Saints offensive line is designed for the run and now the Saints are throwing the ball, that eliminates Kamara’s running ability. Get him the ball because he is a weapon plain and simple. Keep and eye on the Saints’ defense. They are giving up 197 passing yards and 96.3 yards on the ground. The defense will be the x-factor for the Saints at home if QB David Carr struggles in the passing game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Jaguars with a 57.0% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 40, so take the over in this one. I’m going against what others are predicting and taking the Saints by 7!



Final Score

Saints – 30

Jaguars – 23