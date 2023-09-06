Nicholls Colonels vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Nicholls Colonels vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – September 9 – 7:00. p.m.

TV: Big12 / ESPN+

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

Nicholls Colonels (0-1)

#17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-1)



Last week the unranked newly constructed Colorado Buffaloes came into Ft. Worth and beat the Frogs by 3 points. It was a shocker, but the Frogs are a team that makes adjustments and will get back on track this week. The team scored 42 with ease once they got going. I love that fact that TCU didn’t take a weaker opponent to start the season. Let’s take a closer look at TCU versus Nicholls in Ft. Worth.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Horned Frogs bounce back and get a win at home. The Frogs will be highly motivated this Saturday to win. Trust me it’s going to be hot in Ft. Worth.



Why you shouldn`t watch this game

There’s no excuse! TCU will come out with a huge chip on their shoulder. I want to see how many points they are going to put up.



Nicholls Colonels

First things first, Nicholls is a small school that plays in the Southland Conference with schools such as Houston Christian, Lamar and Texas A&M-Commerce. No one really knows this team but playing a national powerhouse like TCU will give the school exposure and make a little money while playing a game. Nicholls quarterback Pat McQuaide will be a problem for any team under center. He has junior receiver Terry Matthews on the outside that is lightning in a bottle! Keep an eye on him.



TCU Horned Frogs

What can you say about TCU and their performance last week? The team played pretty well despite some mental breakdowns in the secondary. The run defense showed that they can be elite, but trap blocking is a problem for the Frogs I see. Staying in your gap (gap responsibility) will be the key for this team moving forward. Quarterback Chandler Morris passed for 279 with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. One of the interceptions stopped a long clock eating drive. Morris will be the x-factor for this team moving forward. You can’t make mistakes in the red zone.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 97.5% chance of winning at home this week. So, Nicholls is basically the sacrificial lamb for a high upset TCU team. The over/under is 64 (at the time of this article) so take the over! I’m taking TCU by 21! Yes 3 touchdowns!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 36

Colonels – 15