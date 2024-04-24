Dallas Mavericks: Series tied 1-1 versus Los Angeles Clippers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How Did We Get Here?

In my first article on this series, I shared that the Dallas Mavericks would lose to the Clippers in the Game 1 by 7 points, final score was 109-97. Heck I wasn’t even close, but I told you that Dallas would lose. In Game 2, I shared that Dallas would beat the Clippers by 6 but ended up winning by 3, 96-93. Game 3 is in Dallas and Mavericks fans will be chomping at the bit to cheer on the Mavericks in hopes that the team goes up 1 game to put pressure on the Clippers. In Game 1, Luka Doncic lead the team in scoring with 33 points, rebounds with 13 and 6 assists on the offensive end. In Game 2, Luka scored 32, but it was the play of Kyrie Irving that lifted the team in the 4th quarter. Dallas shot 42.4% behind the line and out rebounded the Clippers by 3 boards 50-47. All season I’ve been preaching that rebounding will be the key for the Mavericks in order to get a win. Let’s quickly go back to Game 1 where the Mavericks got out rebounded and took less shots from the free throw line. The Mavericks can’t rely on the 3-point line to get them out of trouble. They need to get the ball into the paint and trust that their big men can get easy scores around the basket. The key for stealing two games at home will be rebounding, creating turnovers and playing deeper into the Mavericks bench.



Game 3

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: April 26

Time: 7:00 PM

TV: ESPN

Dallas has a chance to take this game and go up 1 game if they distribute the ball early in the shot clock. In Game 2, Dallas almost gave it away because different players were basically pounding the ball trying to create a shot when there are teammates standing wide open. Look for PG Kyrie Irving to have his hands on the ball in transition in the open floor. Rebounding is a must! When Dallas out rebounds opponents, they are 32-13 on the year. I’m taking Dallas by 5!

Final Score: Clippers 104 – Mavericks 109



Game 4

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: April 28

Time: 2:30 PM

TV: ABC

If you think that the Clippers are taking this series lightly, you better think again! The Clippers have 4 scorers on their team that haven’t really meshed this season. What they fail to realize is they could beat Dallas, but they spend so much time stat building instead of taking a back seat to the hot hand. Dallas has experienced this same thing and that allows teams to get wins against them. Luka wants to be the high scorer every game and it has hurt Dallas many times this season. Someone has to check their ego at the door. The x-factor for this game will be Tim Hardaway Jr. He can defend all of the wing players on the Clippers. I’m taking Dallas again for Game 4 by 6!

Final Score: Clippers 118 – Mavericks 124