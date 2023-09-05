North Texas Mean Green vs Florida International Panthers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Florida International Panthers

Saturday – September 9 – 5:30p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Riccardo Silva Stadium – Miami, FL



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (0-1)

Florida International Panthers (1-1)



Last week in the Mean Green home opener the team fell to the visiting California Bears 58-21. I saw a lot of problems from the kickoff. Defense will be a huge problem for this team if they don’t stop the run and cover on the outsides better. The game couldn’t stop California’s running back Jaydn Ott. He racked up 188 yards on 20 carries and scored 2 touchdowns on the ground. This week the team will see FIU’s Shomari Lawrence who is a much more physical runner between the tackles. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s contest for the Mean Green on the road.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the team made adjustments on stopping the run and playing more physical outside of the numbers. Last week the team got mashed on by California.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a better game on ABC, NBC or CBS. You know that’s where all of the Top 25 teams play on Saturday.



North Texas Mean Green

The Mean Green will need to score more than 21 points to get a win in Miami this week. The key to victory will be establishing the run and clock management. They can’t get behind early which forces this team to throw the ball. Last week quarterback Stone Earl passed for 174 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He has to protect the ball at crucial times for this team. Keep an eye on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive line needs to play tough, physical and smart from start to finish. UNT’s loss last week could have this team well-aware of its deficiencies going into the 2023 season.



Florida International Panthers

FIU is a team that has so much talent at every position. This team is built on speed and execution. Last week FIU beat Maine 14-12 at home to win their first game of the season. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins passed for 2 touchdowns in the win. FIU scored their only two touchdowns in the first half and nothing after half time. This team is good, but they can be better if they can put together long scoring drives.



Prediction

ESPN has the Panthers with a 51.9% chance of winning at home this week. Honestly speaking, both teams need a win, and this game will be close from start to finish. The team that executes will be the victor. I’m taking UNT by 11!



Final Score

Mean Green – 21

Panthers – 10