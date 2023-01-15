NFC Wild Card Playoffs: New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday – January 15 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN



Records Before the Game

New York Giants (9-7-1, 4-4 Away)

Minnesota Vikings (13-4, 8-1 Home)



This will be one of the best games played this weekend. The Vikings has won 8 one score games this season while the New York Giants have won 6. You can’t count out either of these teams because they can score points by the dozens in the 4th quarter. Keep an eye on this game because no team is safe with time left on the clock. Let’s take a closer look at this game and the x-factors for a win.



Injury Report

Both teams have key players on the injury report listed a questionable. The Giants have: CB Jason Pinnock, CB Adoree’ Jackson, LB Azeez Ojular and DE Leonard Williams. The Vikings has listed: CB Cameron Dantzler, Sr., DT James Lynch, S Harrison Smith, LB Za’Darius Smith and WR Bisi Johnson who is out.



New York Giants

The Giants have a pretty good shot of winning on the road in the Twin Cities. The key for the G-Men will be establishing the run. Saquon Barkley has 1312 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground this year. He will be the clear cut x-factor for the Giants. The Vikings defense gives up way too many yards on the ground in the 3rd and 4th quarter this year. Quarterback Daniel Jones will have some designed runs during this game as well.



Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been a true leader of the Vikings offense this year. He has passed for 4547 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His play in the fourth quarter alone has lifted this team this year. He has a beast on the outside in WR Justin Jefferson who is a cornerback’s nightmare when he’s in the open field. The x-factor will be the defense and creating turnovers will be job one for the Vikings defense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Vikings with a 57.4% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 48.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Minnesota by 13! I would love to see the NFC East take two games this weekend, but I don’t see that happening with the Giants.



Final Score

Vikings – 32

Giants – 24