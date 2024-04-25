Stars down 0-2 in series vs Knights

Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|VGK
|DAL
|16:47
|Jason Robertson (2) (Power Play)
Assists: Miro Heiskanen (2), Jamie Benn (1)
|0
|1
|18:09
|Jonathan Marchessault (2)
Assists: Jack Eichel (3), Ivan Barbashev (2)
|1
|1
|2nd Period
|VGK
|DAL
|18:53
|Noah Hanifin (1)
Unassisted
|2
|1
|3rd Period
|VGK
|DAL
|19:26
|Jack Eichel (1) (Empty Net)
Assists: Jonathan Marchessault (1)
|3
|1
Penalties
|1st Period
|16:25
|
Nicolas Roy Slashing against Jason Robertson
|19:51
|
Chandler Stephenson Hooking against Miro Heiskanen
|19:51
|
Miro Heiskanen Embellishment
|2nd Period
|13:49
|
Ryan Suter Roughing against Anthony Mantha
|13:49
|
Anthony Mantha Roughing against Ryan Suter
|3rd Period
|4:06
|
Roope Hintz Delaying Game – Puck over glass