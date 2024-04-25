News Ticker

Stars down 0-2 in series vs Knights

April 25, 2024 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

1st Period VGK DAL
16:47 Jason Robertson (2) (Power Play)

Assists: Miro Heiskanen (2), Jamie Benn (1)
 0 1
18:09 Jonathan Marchessault (2)

Assists: Jack Eichel (3), Ivan Barbashev (2)
 1 1
 
 
2nd Period VGK DAL
18:53 Noah Hanifin (1)

Unassisted
 2 1
 
 
3rd Period VGK DAL
19:26 Jack Eichel (1) (Empty Net)

Assists: Jonathan Marchessault (1)
 3 1

Penalties

1st Period
16:25
Nicolas Roy Slashing against Jason Robertson
19:51
Chandler Stephenson Hooking against Miro Heiskanen
19:51
Miro Heiskanen Embellishment
 
 
2nd Period
13:49
Ryan Suter Roughing against Anthony Mantha
13:49
Anthony Mantha Roughing against Ryan Suter
 
 
3rd Period
4:06
Roope Hintz Delaying Game – Puck over glass

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly