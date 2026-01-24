Robertson’s last minute goal gives Stars a 3-2 win over the Blues

Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|STL
|DAL
|5:41
|Wyatt Johnston (27) (Power Play)
Assists: Miro Heiskanen (33), Roope Hintz (25)
|0
|1
|11:30
|Dalibor Dvorsky (8) (Power Play)
Assists: Pavel Buchnevich (18), Jordan Kyrou (13)
|1
|1
|2nd Period
|STL
|DAL
|4:04
|Pavel Buchnevich (9)
Assists: Jake Neighbours (9), Cam Fowler (16)
|2
|1
|7:44
|Matt Duchene (5) (Power Play)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (29), Jason Robertson (30)
|2
|2
|3rd Period
|STL
|DAL
|19:00
|Jason Robertson (30)
Assists: Roope Hintz (26)
|2
|3
Penalties
|1st Period
|4:54
|
Pavel Buchnevich Holding against Roope Hintz
|10:01
|
Wyatt Johnston Slashing against Cam Fowler
|2nd Period
|0:23
|
Jamie Benn Holding against Pavel Buchnevich
|6:19
|
Jimmy Snuggerud Slashing against Jason Robertson
|11:57
|
Philip Broberg Interference against Roope Hintz
|16:38
|
Justin Faulk Interference against Roope Hintz
|18:51
|
Robby Fabbri Tripping against Jason Robertson
|3rd Period
|8:00
|
Nils Lundkvist Holding against Jake Neighbours
|
Team Stats
|Shots
|22
|19
|Hits
|26
|16
|Faceoffs Won
|23
|34
|Faceoff Win Percent
|40.4
|59.6
|Power Play Opportunities
|3
|5
|Power Play Goals
|1
|2
|Power Play Percentage
|33.3
|40.0
|Short Handed Goals
|0
|0
|Total Penalties
|5
|3
|Penalty Minutes
|10
|6
|Blocked Shots
|10
|16
|Takeaways
|8
|5
|Giveaways
|9
|12