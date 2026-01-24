News Ticker

Robertson’s last minute goal gives Stars a 3-2 win over the Blues

January 24, 2026 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

1st Period STL DAL
5:41 Wyatt Johnston (27) (Power Play)

Assists: Miro Heiskanen (33), Roope Hintz (25)
 0 1
11:30 Dalibor Dvorsky (8) (Power Play)

Assists: Pavel Buchnevich (18), Jordan Kyrou (13)
 1 1
 
 
2nd Period STL DAL
4:04 Pavel Buchnevich (9)

Assists: Jake Neighbours (9), Cam Fowler (16)
 2 1
7:44 Matt Duchene (5) (Power Play)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (29), Jason Robertson (30)
 2 2
 
 
3rd Period STL DAL
19:00 Jason Robertson (30)

Assists: Roope Hintz (26)
 2 3

Penalties

1st Period
4:54
Pavel Buchnevich Holding against Roope Hintz
10:01
Wyatt Johnston Slashing against Cam Fowler
 
 
2nd Period
0:23
Jamie Benn Holding against Pavel Buchnevich
6:19
Jimmy Snuggerud Slashing against Jason Robertson
11:57
Philip Broberg Interference against Roope Hintz
16:38
Justin Faulk Interference against Roope Hintz
18:51
Robby Fabbri Tripping against Jason Robertson
 
 
3rd Period
8:00
Nils Lundkvist Holding against Jake Neighbours
 

Team Stats
Shots 22 19
Hits 26 16
Faceoffs Won 23 34
Faceoff Win Percent 40.4 59.6
Power Play Opportunities 3 5
Power Play Goals 1 2
Power Play Percentage 33.3 40.0
Short Handed Goals 0 0
Total Penalties 5 3
Penalty Minutes 10 6
Blocked Shots 10 16
Takeaways 8 5
Giveaways 9 12

