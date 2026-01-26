Dallas Mavericks: Improving This Season?

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is Turning Things Around

The Mavericks are 19-27 and has won 4 of their last 5 games. They have wins over Utah in a back-to-back at home last week. They beat the Knicks on the road by 17, Golden State on the road by 8. The Mavs also suffered a loss to the hated Lakers at home by 6 points on Saturday night while the Metroplex was under an arctic storm of sorts. Rebounding plays a huge factor in the Mavericks winning and losing. In the Lakers loss Dallas was out rebounded by 5 boards in the 4th quarter. That shows when the Mavericks control the boards they can beat anyone on any given day. Keep an eye on the upcoming games. Sunday’s game was postponed because of the ice storm that hit the DFW Metroplex Saturday night. The upcoming schedule has the Mavericks playing two games at home this week. They’re against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets and finishing up the week on the road in Houston Saturday night.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need to concentrate of rebounding both on the offensive and defensive side of the floor. When Dallas is +6 in rebounding, they win, when they are -5, they drop close games. Keep an eye on Anthony Davis (injured), PJ Washington and Cooper Flagg this week. They will be the x-factors for the Mavericks. The NBA trade deadline is coming up and the team will need new blood!



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – January 28 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA/WFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the second game of a four-game series between the two teams. Minnesota currently leads the series 1-0 with a win in Minnesota 120-96 on 11/17/2025. Dallas has a chance to get some revenge for the loss Wednesday night. Minnesota is on a 5-game losing streak while Dallas is 4-1 in their last 5 games. Keep an eye on Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. He will be the x-factor for his team. Dallas will need to match up with P.J. Washington guarding him. ESPN has the Timberwolves with a 60.9% chance of winning this one on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 7!



Final Score

Mavericks – 116

Timberwolves – 109



Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks

Thursday – January 29 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the first game between the two teams this season. The Hornets are a team that is better than their records shows. They are 3-2 in their last 5 games and have tough wins over Denver, Orlando and Washington. Thy are led by Brandon Miller who plays tough on the defensive end and is scoring 20 points per contest. Dallas will need to hit the boards on both ends of the floor. Keep an eye on Dallas center Daniel Gafford. He will be the x-factor on the boards. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 51% chance of winning this one at home. I’m taking the Mavericks by 10+.



Final Score

Mavericks – 122

Hornets – 109



Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Saturday – January 31 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Toyota Center – Houston, TX



This will be the fourth and final game between the two teams with Dallas leading the series 2-1. Dallas is a solid team with bad habits. They can be their own worst enemy at times. This game will be a measuring stick for the Mavericks leading into games before the NBA Trade deadline. Rockets forward Kevin Durant will be looking to light Dallas up in this one. Dallas will need focus on stopping him before he gets into a groove. Keep an eye on Dallas’ motion offense. Houston has a problem with stopping teams with ball movement deep into the shot clock. ESPN has the Rockets with a 77% chance of winning at home for this one. I’m taking Dallas by 6! This week’s upset special!



Final Score

Mavericks – 131

Rockets – 125