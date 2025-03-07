News Ticker

Robertson scores in OT, Stars Win 3-2 over Flames

Dallas Stars, NHL Hockey

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final/OT
 
  1 2 3 OT T
CGY 1 1 0 0 2
DAL 0 1 1 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period CGY DAL
2:13 Joel Farabee (10)

Assists: Blake Coleman (18)
 1 0
 
 
2nd Period CGY DAL
2:29 Mikael Backlund (11)

Unassisted
 2 0
4:06 Wyatt Johnston (23)

Assists: Matt Dumba (6), Jamie Benn (24)
 2 1
 
 
3rd Period CGY DAL
9:00 Jason Robertson (26)

Assists: Roope Hintz (26), Wyatt Johnston (36)
 2 2
 
 
OT Summary CGY DAL
4:17 Jason Robertson (27)

Assists: Roope Hintz (27), Matt Duchene (38)
 2 3

Penalties

1st Period
12:41
Thomas Harley Delaying Game – Puck over glass
17:06
Joel Farabee Tripping against Wyatt Johnston
 
 
2nd Period
17:38
Roope Hintz Hooking against Yegor Sharangovich
 
 
3rd Period
No Penalties This Period
 
 
OT Summary
No Penalties This Period

Team Stats

 
Shots 28 27
Hits 21 15
Faceoffs Won 28 32
Faceoff Win Percent 46.7 53.3
Power Play Opportunities 2 1
Power Play Goals 0 0
Power Play Percentage 0.0 0.0
Short Handed Goals 0 0
Total Penalties 1 2
Penalty Minutes 2 4
Blocked Shots 27 14
Takeaways 5 7
Giveaways 19 22

 

