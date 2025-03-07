Robertson scores in OT, Stars Win 3-2 over Flames

Final/OT
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|CGY
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|DAL
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|CGY
|DAL
|2:13
|Joel Farabee (10)
Assists: Blake Coleman (18)
|1
|0
|2nd Period
|CGY
|DAL
|2:29
|Mikael Backlund (11)
Unassisted
|2
|0
|4:06
|Wyatt Johnston (23)
Assists: Matt Dumba (6), Jamie Benn (24)
|2
|1
|3rd Period
|CGY
|DAL
|9:00
|Jason Robertson (26)
Assists: Roope Hintz (26), Wyatt Johnston (36)
|2
|2
|OT Summary
|CGY
|DAL
|4:17
|Jason Robertson (27)
Assists: Roope Hintz (27), Matt Duchene (38)
|2
|3
Penalties
|1st Period
|12:41
|
Thomas Harley Delaying Game – Puck over glass
|17:06
|
Joel Farabee Tripping against Wyatt Johnston
|2nd Period
|17:38
|
Roope Hintz Hooking against Yegor Sharangovich
|3rd Period
|
No Penalties This Period
|OT Summary
|
No Penalties This Period
Team Stats
|Shots
|28
|27
|Hits
|21
|15
|Faceoffs Won
|28
|32
|Faceoff Win Percent
|46.7
|53.3
|Power Play Opportunities
|2
|1
|Power Play Goals
|0
|0
|Power Play Percentage
|0.0
|0.0
|Short Handed Goals
|0
|0
|Total Penalties
|1
|2
|Penalty Minutes
|2
|4
|Blocked Shots
|27
|14
|Takeaways
|5
|7
|Giveaways
|19
|22