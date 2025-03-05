Harley nets game winner with 5 seconds left in the 3rd period, Stars 4 Devils 3

Final
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|NJ
|DAL
|1:39
|Wyatt Johnston (22)
Unassisted
|0
|1
|2nd Period
|NJ
|DAL
|6:30
|Ilya Lyubushkin (1)
Assists: Jason Robertson (36), Roope Hintz (24)
|0
|2
|7:09
|Timo Meier (17) (Power Play)
Assists: Nico Hischier (23), Luke Hughes (22)
|1
|2
|19:46
|Roope Hintz (25) (Power Play)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (35), Thomas Harley (26)
|1
|3
|3rd Period
|NJ
|DAL
|12:18
|Nico Hischier (26) (Power Play)
Assists: Luke Hughes (23), Jesper Bratt (52)
|2
|3
|15:52
|Brett Pesce (2)
Assists: Timo Meier (24), Jesper Bratt (53)
|3
|3
|19:55
|Thomas Harley (11)
Assists: Jason Robertson (37), Roope Hintz (25)
|3
|4
Penalties
|1st Period
|
No Penalties This Period
|2nd Period
|2:25
|
Erik Haula High-sticking against Roope Hintz
|7:03
|
Mikael Granlund Holding against Erik Haula
|7:26
|
Brenden Dillon High-sticking against Logan Stankoven
|18:56
|
Johnathan Kovacevic Delaying Game – Puck over glass
|19:34
|
Luke Hughes Slashing against Matt Duchene
|3rd Period
|9:28
|
Stefan Noesen Tripping against Jason Robertson
|11:47
|
Lian Bichsel Tripping against Curtis Lazar