Harley nets game winner with 5 seconds left in the 3rd period, Stars 4 Devils 3

March 5, 2025 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 T
NJ 0 1 2 3
DAL 1 2 1 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period NJ DAL
1:39 Wyatt Johnston (22)

Unassisted
 0 1
 
 
2nd Period NJ DAL
6:30 Ilya Lyubushkin (1)

Assists: Jason Robertson (36), Roope Hintz (24)
 0 2
7:09 Timo Meier (17) (Power Play)

Assists: Nico Hischier (23), Luke Hughes (22)
 1 2
19:46 Roope Hintz (25) (Power Play)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (35), Thomas Harley (26)
 1 3
 
 
3rd Period NJ DAL
12:18 Nico Hischier (26) (Power Play)

Assists: Luke Hughes (23), Jesper Bratt (52)
 2 3
15:52 Brett Pesce (2)

Assists: Timo Meier (24), Jesper Bratt (53)
 3 3
19:55 Thomas Harley (11)

Assists: Jason Robertson (37), Roope Hintz (25)
 3 4

Penalties

1st Period
No Penalties This Period
 
 
2nd Period
2:25
Erik Haula High-sticking against Roope Hintz
7:03
Mikael Granlund Holding against Erik Haula
7:26
Brenden Dillon High-sticking against Logan Stankoven
18:56
Johnathan Kovacevic Delaying Game – Puck over glass
19:34
Luke Hughes Slashing against Matt Duchene
 
 
3rd Period
9:28
Stefan Noesen Tripping against Jason Robertson
11:47
Lian Bichsel Tripping against Curtis Lazar

