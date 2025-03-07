News Ticker

CardBlitz: Episode 9 – Staying Focused in the Hobby

March 7, 2025 Entertainment, Featured, Sports Cards / Cards / Memorabilia

In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our hosts Kelly and Patrick celebrate the birthday of Michael Irvin, discuss recent card show experiences, the new CardBlitz Facebook page and staying focused in the hobby. Plus they show off some of their cards!

