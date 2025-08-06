Preseason Preview: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Going on in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have a certain way they do things. Since taking over the franchise owner Jerry Jones has done things his way and that’s it. Think about all the Cowboys that he’s allowed to sift through his fingers because he has total control over everything in Dallas. He’s the owner, president, GM and last word in Dallas. I can list everything that I think is wrong with this team but at the end of the day Jerry makes all the decisions. One thing I want to touch on is the Micah Parsons contract issue with Dallas. He’s on the last year of his rookie deal and could make 24 million dollars this season and without a long-term he could walk. He’s expressed that he no longer wants to play in Dallas anymore and seeks a trade. If Jerry would’ve signed a long-term deal, he could’ve saved himself 112 million across the life on the extension. Now if they sign a deal, it could make Micah Parsons the highest paid non-quarterback in league history somewhere around 26.5 to 31.8 million a season. Jerry Jones shared with the media on Saturday, “I wouldn’t worry about any trades! We will get a deal done soon!” Cowboy fans have heard this before saying, “that this is forced theater and everything will be fine”. I hope so because he’s the best player on the team.



What to Watch for

Dallas has 4 running backs and some issues on the offensive line this off season. Look for the team to play their backups and get a closer look at the drafted and free agents Dallas brought in. Here’s the plan in a nutshell: Dallas will need to establish a number 1 at running back, work on pass protection and get the defense on track with returning cornerbacks and linebackers. It won’t happen in one preseason game, but Dallas fans will need to see growth from this team heading into the new season. Keep an eye on the new coaching staff, they have 3 games to mesh before the season starts. It’s a whole new world in Dallas and there will be some growing pains.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams

Saturday – August 9 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: KTVT/CBS 11

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 0-0 Away)

The new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is Brian Schottenheimer. He was on the staff last season listed as the offensive coordinator but didn’t call any plays. Hmmm! Let’s see how this goes. Keep in mind that his dad is Marty Schottenheimer, a former head coach for the Chiefs, Bengals, Commanders and Chargers. The old coaching staff struggled with in-game adjustments leaving this team with going through the motions in some games. Players to watch: The whole offensive and defensive line, RB’s Jaydon Blue, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn and JaVonte Williams.



Los Angeles Rams (0-0, 0-0 Home)

The Rams were a pretty good team last season. They made the playoffs in a surprising way by beating the Minnesota Vikings at the end of the season to get in. The one concern for the Rams will be the health of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford who has been dealing with back issues. They have a reliable back up in Jimmy Garoppolo. The Rams will try to establish the run first to open up there passing game. He will see some playing time in this one. Players to watch: RB Jarquez Hunter, WR Tru Edwards, TE Terrance Edwards and S Tanner Ingle.

Prediction

The Cowboys defense will be tested from start to finish. Keep an eye on how well the Cowboys coaching staff makes in-game adjustments and offensive play calling to extend plays. I’m taking Dallas by 6 points in this one. The Rams will come to play, but the Cowboys have hidden jewels on both sides of the ball.



Final Score

Cowboys – 20

Chargers – 14