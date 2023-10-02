Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants

Monday – October 2 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Records Before the Game

Seattle Seahawks (2-1, 1-0 Away)

New York Giants (1-2, 0-1 Home)



Monday Night Football is so important for the NFL. It’s the last game of the week, it’s on during prime time and everyone will be tuned in to see the weekly matchup. Former Dallas Cowboy quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman sits beside one of the best NFL commentators in Joe Buck doing the play-by-play for the game. It’s not only a football game, but also the commentating that allows people to be drawn into what’s happening on the field. You knew it was Monday Night Football when Hank Williams, Jr. sang the theme song before the game. Now it’s Carrie Underwood that graces the screen. When the music starts … “You know it’s Monday Night!”



Why you should watch this game

Seattle has moved on from former signal caller Russell Wilson who’s now in Denver. Can Geno Smith lead the franchise to a Super Bowl? Can the Giants get a win at home this week? Tune in to see if these and other questions get answered tonight.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The WWE is on the USA Network. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will be wrestling against Judgement Day tonight.



Seattle Seahawks

Quarterback Geno Smith has been playing some really good ball under center for the Seahawks. He has racked up 736 passing yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. He has the city feeling that he has been the missing piece to make a run in the NFC. He hasn’t thrown a pick in two games. That’s huge for him because now he understands the playbook and the team’s philosophy on offense. Running back Kenneth Walker III will be the x-factor for a Seahawks win on the road. He has 4 rushing touchdowns this season.



New York Giants

The Giants can change their fortunes with a win at home. With a win they can get back into the race for the NFC East led by the undefeated Eagles. The Giants can turn it around if they protect quarterback Daniel Jones. He can beat a team with his feet and arm. Running back Saquon Barkley is listed as doubtful, so Jones should get the ball into the hands of other playmakers on the roster. Keep an eye on the Giants defense. They will be the x-factor in this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Seahawks with a 56.3% chance of winning on the road in New Jersey. I see this game being closer than what most people expect… at least for the first half I’m taking Seattle by 3. The Giants are struggling right now and without Barkley it’s an uphill journey.



Final Score

Seahawks – 30

Giants – 17