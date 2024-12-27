Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Can Dallas win the last 2 games of the season?

There’s so many back stories in the Cowboys 2024 season. Quarterback Dak Prescott’s signing a huge contract extension and then getting injured, CeeDee Lamb’s hold out, then receiving his contract, then the bottom fell out of the season for the team and now he’s been shut down for the remainder of the season due to his shoulder. Here’s the strange story of this crazy season, Dallas could possibly still manage a winning season at 9-8 if they can beat the Eagles and Commanders to close out the season. Can the team pull this off? Yes! Dallas has the Eagles number winning 4 of the last 6 against Philly while beating the Commanders 5 out of the last 6 games. It’s possible. Likely? Don’t hold your breath!



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Cowboys have 4 listed as questionable, 1 listed as doubtful and 1 on the IR: S Jaunyeh Thomas, WR Jalen Brooks and G TJ Bass, (questionable) LB Eric Kendricks is listed as doubtful while OT Asim Richards is on the injury reserve as is CeeDee Lamb (AC Joint). Philadelphia: WR Britain Covey, QB Jalen Hurts, QB Kenny Pickett, RB Will Shipley listed as questionable while DE Bryce Huff. (All players have an estimate return date of December 29th).



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – December 29- 12p.m.

TV: FOX

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

.

Dallas Cowboys (7-8, 5-2 Away)

The Cowboys are 4-1 in their last 5 games this season. They have wins over the Commanders, Giants, Panthers and Buccaneers their only loss in that span was to the Bengals at home in a very winnable game. Dallas will need to control the line of scrimmage for protecting Cooper Rush and opening running lanes for Rico Dowdle. The defense will be just fine if they apply pressure to the Eagles offensive line. Creating turnovers will be tops on the list for the defense. Players to watch: WR CeeDee Lamb, TE Jake Ferguson, WR Brandin Cooks and PK Brandon Aubrey.



Philadelphia Eagles (12-3, 6-1 Home)

The Eagles are in search of the NFC East title with a win at home against the Cowboys. Last week starting quarterback Jalen Hurts left the game and is under a concussion protocol and didn’t return. He’s listed as questionable and knowing him, he will find a way to be under center for this one. The Eagles will start Kenny Pickett if Hurts is out. The Eagles will try to establish the run with Saquon Barkley to open up the passing lanes. Players to watch: RB Saquon Barkley, WR AJ Brown, LB Zack Braun and S CJ Garner-Johnson.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 76.3% chance of winning at home and clinching the NFC East title by doing so. Dallas has nothing to lose in this game, but if Dallas could win their last 2 games of the season this would be a winning season at 9-8 in spite of how bad this season was. I want to take Dallas by 6 in an upset on the road. However I’m no dummy… Eagles win by double digits and take the NFC East crown on Sunday.



Final Score

Eagles – 24

Cowboys – 10