Jung hits walk off HR in 10th inning to beat Yankees 8-5

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|NYY
|TEX
|1st
|Goldschmidt homered to left (419 feet).
|1
|0
|2nd
|Rosario singled to center, Wells scored, Goldschmidt to third.
|2
|0
|2nd
|Bellinger singled to left, Goldschmidt scored, Rosario to second.
|3
|0
|2nd
|Smith singled to center, Langford scored, Jung to second.
|3
|1
|2nd
|Duran singled to left, Jung scored and Smith scored, Heim to second.
|3
|3
|2nd
|Heim scored on pickoff error by pitcher Fried.
|3
|4
|4th
|Stanton homered to center (427 feet), Goldschmidt scored.
|5
|4
|9th
|Pederson homered to right (408 feet).
|5
|5
|10th
|Jung homered to left center (401 feet), Seager scored and Langford scored.
|5
|8