Jung hits walk off HR in 10th inning to beat Yankees 8-5

August 5, 2025 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
NYY   1 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 10 1
TEX   0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 8 10 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 NYY TEX
  1st Goldschmidt homered to left (419 feet). 1 0
  2nd Rosario singled to center, Wells scored, Goldschmidt to third. 2 0
  2nd Bellinger singled to left, Goldschmidt scored, Rosario to second. 3 0
  2nd Smith singled to center, Langford scored, Jung to second. 3 1
  2nd Duran singled to left, Jung scored and Smith scored, Heim to second. 3 3
  2nd Heim scored on pickoff error by pitcher Fried. 3 4
  4th Stanton homered to center (427 feet), Goldschmidt scored. 5 4
  9th Pederson homered to right (408 feet). 5 5
  10th Jung homered to left center (401 feet), Seager scored and Langford scored. 5 8

