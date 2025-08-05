Jung hits walk off HR in 10th inning to beat Yankees 8-5

1st Goldschmidt homered to left (419 feet). 1 0

2nd Rosario singled to center, Wells scored, Goldschmidt to third. 2 0

2nd Bellinger singled to left, Goldschmidt scored, Rosario to second. 3 0

2nd Smith singled to center, Langford scored, Jung to second. 3 1

2nd Duran singled to left, Jung scored and Smith scored, Heim to second. 3 3

2nd Heim scored on pickoff error by pitcher Fried. 3 4

4th Stanton homered to center (427 feet), Goldschmidt scored. 5 4

9th Pederson homered to right (408 feet). 5 5