Dallas Mavericks: Sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Can the Mavericks build from here?

The Dallas Mavericks are the only team this season that has recorded four 5-game winning streaks this season. The crazy thing is after they start a winning streak passing 5 games, they then go on a losing streak of 3 to 4 game leaving Dallas fans scratching their heads. This trend is almost like kissing a girl on Friday night and when you get back to school on Monday, she doesn’t even know you. Dallas is on a 2-game winning streak, but has dropped 3 games recently to Boston by 28, Philadelphia by 4 and Indiana by 17. On their 2-game winning streak, Dallas beat Miami and Detroit. This week Dallas is facing Chicago, Golden State and Oklahoma City. This week will be huge for Dallas gaining ground in the Western Conference. Currently the team is 9 games behind the first place Thunder. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Mavericks games both at home and on the road.



Luka is on Fire

Over the past 2 weeks, Luka has 5 triple doubles; leading the league in that category. Luka is one of the brightest stars in the NBA since being drafted in 2018. He has been one of the better scorers in the league since making his debut. This season he is averaging 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists. Not too bad for a guy in his 5th season in the NBA. The only problem he has is playing defense which hurts the team in clutch situations at the end of tight games when defense is needed. Keep an eye on Luka controlling the ball deep in the shot clock. He will be a far more dominant player if he played tougher on the defensive end.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls

Date: March 11

Time: 7:00 PM

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas has a win this season against the Bulls at home back on November 11. This will be the final meeting of the season between the two clubs unless they’re both in the Finals. Keep an eye on PG Kyrie Irving in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 15!

Final Score: Mavericks 125 – Bulls 110



Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: March 13

Time: 7:30 PM

TV: Bally Sports

This will be the second game on the schedule between Dallas and Golden State. The Mavericks beat the Warriors by 10 on the road on December 30. The Warriors have picked up some steam since that game. They have 3 more games against each other this season and Dallas really needs this one. I’m taking Dallas by 9!

Final Score: Warriors 119 – Mavericks 128



Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: March 14

Time: 9:00 PM

TV: TNT

This will be game 3 out of 4 this season between these two franchises. The record currently stands at 1-1. Dallas will need to concentrate of rebounding. The Thunder are a solid team on the defensive backboards. Dallas tends to struggle on the glass against high energy teams. OKC is favored by 10. I’m taking Dallas by 13! Yeah I said it!

Final Score: Mavericks 134 – Thunder 121

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: March 17

Time: 2:30 PM

TV: ABC

In my opinion the Dallas Mavericks do not match up well against the Denver Nuggets and so far this season this has been reflected in the losses taken by the Mavs. I imagine that Center Nikola Jokic will have his way in this one. When the Joker needs to assert himself he will. The Mavericks will do their best but it won’t be enough in the fourth. Just sayin’…

Final Score: Nuggets 105 – Mavericks 98