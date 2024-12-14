Predators O’Reilly scores 2 goals and adds an assist, defeat Stars 4-1

Final
|1
|2
|3
|T
|NSH
|0
|3
|1
|4
|DAL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1st Period
|
No Goals Scored
|2nd Period
|NSH
|DAL
|11:40
|Ryan O’Reilly (6)
Assists: Jonathan Marchessault (9), Adam Wilsby (1)
|1
|0
|13:33
|Tommy Novak (5)
Assists: Jonathan Marchessault (10), Steven Stamkos (8)
|2
|0
|14:39
|Ryan O’Reilly (7)
Assists: Kevin Gravel (1)
|3
|0
|3rd Period
|NSH
|DAL
|10:34
|Lian Bichsel (1)
Assists: Sam Steel (9), Jamie Benn (11)
|3
|1
|16:47
|Zachary L’Heureux (3) (Empty Net)
Assists: Ryan O’Reilly (10), Gustav Nyquist (5)
|4
|1
Penalties
|1st Period
|1:46
|
Lian Bichsel Cross-checking against Mark Jankowski
|2nd Period
|10:36
|
Steven Stamkos Roughing against Sam Steel
|10:36
|
Sam Steel Roughing against Steven Stamkos
|19:25
|
Filip Forsberg Slashing against Ilya Lyubushkin
|3rd Period
|
No Penalties This Period