Predators O’Reilly scores 2 goals and adds an assist, defeat Stars 4-1

December 14, 2024 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 T
NSH 0 3 1 4
DAL 0 0 1 1
1st Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
2nd Period NSH DAL
11:40 Ryan O’Reilly (6)

Assists: Jonathan Marchessault (9), Adam Wilsby (1)
 1 0
13:33 Tommy Novak (5)

Assists: Jonathan Marchessault (10), Steven Stamkos (8)
 2 0
14:39 Ryan O’Reilly (7)

Assists: Kevin Gravel (1)
 3 0
 
 
3rd Period NSH DAL
10:34 Lian Bichsel (1)

Assists: Sam Steel (9), Jamie Benn (11)
 3 1
16:47 Zachary L’Heureux (3) (Empty Net)

Assists: Ryan O’Reilly (10), Gustav Nyquist (5)
 4 1

Penalties

1st Period
1:46
Lian Bichsel Cross-checking against Mark Jankowski
 
 
2nd Period
10:36
Steven Stamkos Roughing against Sam Steel
10:36
Sam Steel Roughing against Steven Stamkos
19:25
Filip Forsberg Slashing against Ilya Lyubushkin
 
 
3rd Period
No Penalties This Period

