Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s on the Line

This game will have the playoff seeding in an uproar. The winner could close the gap in their respected divisions. If the Seahawks win, they will have a 2-game lead in the NFC West. If the Packers win, they will close the gap between themselves and Minnesota. This will be one of the best games in the NFL this weekend. A loss will put the that team’s playoff quest in jeopardy.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Packers: S Javon Ballard, WR Romeo Dobbs, LB Edgerrin Cooper, CB Cory Ballentine and CB Jaire Alexander. The Seahawks have 2 as questionable and 3 on the IR. RB Kenneth Walker III and CB Tre Brown listed as questionable while OT Stone Forsythe, G Anthony Bradford and OT George Fant listed on the Injury reserve.



Game Info

Green bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday – December 15- 7:20p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA



Green Bay Packers (9-4, 4-2 Away)

The Packers are 3-2 in their last 5 games. They have wins over Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. The two losses were to Detroit at home and on the road. This game will come down to how well quarterback Jordan Love plays. He has 2724 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Packers offense plain and simple. Running back Josh Jacobs has surpassed 1000 yards this season and giving him the ball will allow the passing game to open up. Players to watch: WR Jayden Reed, LB Quay Walker, S Xavier McKinney and PK Brandon McManus.



Seattle Seahawks (8-5, 3-4 Home)

The Seahawks are a pretty good team. Can you believe a team with an 8-5 record is leading a division? The Rams, Cardinals and 49ers are playing catch up at this point. Quarterback Geno Smith have been written off ever since he stepped in the league. He has 3474 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He will be the catalyst for the Seahawks offense. He will need to get the ball into the hands of his play makers. Players to watch: WR DK Metcalf, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Tyler Locket and TE Noah Fant.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 62.5% chance of winning this one on the road. Keep in mind that the Seahawks are on a 4-game winning streak while the Packers dropped their last game in Detroit. I’m taking the Seahawks in a 4-point win at home.



Final Score

Seahawks – 31

Packers – 27