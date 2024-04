Western Conference Champions, Stars beat Blues in shootout

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Your Western Conference Champions, Dallas Stars. The Stars clinch home ice advantage through the first 3 rounds of the playoffs as they beat the Blues in a shootout on fan appreciation night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period No Goals Scored

2nd Period STL DAL 17:19 Robert Thomas (26) Assists: Zack Bolduc (4), Brayden Schenn (26) 1 0

3rd Period STL DAL 5:11 Mason Marchment (22) Assists: Matt Duchene (40), Esa Lindell (21) 1 1

OT Summary No Goals Scored

Shootout Summary STL DAL Jason Robertson Goal Backhand 0 1 Brayden Schenn Wrist Shot saved by Jake Oettinger 0 1 Matt Duchene Snap Shot saved by Jordan Binnington 0 1 Jordan Kyrou Backhand Hit Left Post 0 1 Joe Pavelski Wrist Shot saved by Jordan Binnington 0 1 Robert Thomas Snap Shot saved by Jake Oettinger 0 1

Penalties

1st Period 2:53 Tyler Tucker Cross-checking against Sam Steel 13:25 Evgenii Dadonov Tripping against Nathan Walker

2nd Period No Penalties This Period

3rd Period 2:37 Scott Perunovich Slashing against Radek Faksa