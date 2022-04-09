Stars outlast Islanders 3-2

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Normally for the Dallas Stars, it’s their top forward line that saves the day. But in last night’s 3-2 win over the New York Islanders, it was the Stars’ second line that shined brightest.

Head coach Rick Bowness moved Jamie Benn from center back to the wing alongside Tyler Seguin. Marian Studenic slotted alongside them and put in perhaps his best game as a Star, notching his first goal in Victory Green:

“I really appreciate the chance when I have the opportunity to play with them because they are both great players,” Studenic said. “It makes it easier for me, too, because they’ve been in the league for such a long time, so it helps me out, for sure.”

Seguin also made it on the scoreboard, notching his 20th of the season. With 42 points (4th on the team), the Stars’ veteran has quietly had a nice bounce back from extended injury: