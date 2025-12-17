News Ticker

Olivia Miles had her 3rd straight triple-double, TCU over UAPB 109-54

December 17, 2025 Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Olivia Miles had her third consecutive triple-double and finished with a season-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Marta Suarez had the first of her career with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 9 TCU beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 109-54. Whats next for TCU, Kansas State on Saturday at home 4:00pm.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
UAPB
 5 17 18 14 54
TCU
 27 25 33 24 109
 

Team Stats
FG 23-63 41-65
Field Goal % 37 63
3PT 6-17 8-18
Three Point % 35 44
FT 2-6 19-24
Free Throw % 33 79
Rebounds 18 52
Offensive Rebounds 4 13
Defensive Rebounds 14 39
Assists 11 29
Steals 6 8
Blocks 0 4
Total Turnovers 11 10
Points Off Turnovers 4 11
Fast Break Points 7 31
Points in Paint 24 64
Fouls 13 7
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 55
Percent Led 0 99

