Olivia Miles had her 3rd straight triple-double, TCU over UAPB 109-54

Olivia Miles had her third consecutive triple-double and finished with a season-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Marta Suarez had the first of her career with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 9 TCU beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 109-54. Whats next for TCU, Kansas State on Saturday at home 4:00pm.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
UAPB
|5
|17
|18
|14
|54
|
TCU
|27
|25
|33
|24
|109
|
Team Stats
|FG
|23-63
|41-65
|Field Goal %
|37
|63
|3PT
|6-17
|8-18
|Three Point %
|35
|44
|FT
|2-6
|19-24
|Free Throw %
|33
|79
|Rebounds
|18
|52
|Offensive Rebounds
|4
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|14
|39
|Assists
|11
|29
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Total Turnovers
|11
|10
|Points Off Turnovers
|4
|11
|Fast Break Points
|7
|31
|Points in Paint
|24
|64
|Fouls
|13
|7
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|55
|Percent Led
|0
|99