Olivia Miles had her 3rd straight triple-double, TCU over UAPB 109-54

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Olivia Miles had her third consecutive triple-double and finished with a season-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Marta Suarez had the first of her career with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 9 TCU beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 109-54. Whats next for TCU, Kansas State on Saturday at home 4:00pm.