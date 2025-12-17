2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 16

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What you Thought was a Sure Thing!

Both the AFC and NFC are starting to see this season’s true conference contenders rise to the top. Some of your favorite teams though will be watching the playoffs this season from home. The Ravens, Chiefs, Commanders, Raiders and Texans could and will miss the playoffs. The Bears, Patriots and Jaguars are playing some solid right now. Everything will be clear after the last game of the season. I’m super excited for this week. We’re covering games on Saturday this week.



Game Info



Los Angeles Rams (11-3, 5-2 Away) vs Seattle Seahawks (11-3, 5-2 Home)

Thursday – December 18 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA



This will be one of the best games of week 16. Both teams are mirrors of each other. Both teams are 4-1 in their last five games. The Rams beat Tampa Bay, Seattle, Arizona and Detroit. Their only loss was to Seattle on 11/1 by 2 points. The Seahawks beat Tennessee, Minnesota, Atlanta and Indianapolis. This game will come down to how well the quarterbacks play. Red zone possessions are always critical. The team that produces touchdowns instead of field goals will be the victor. Both teams are solid on special teams. ESPN has the Rams with a 54.2% with winning on the road this week. I’m taking the Rams by 6!



Final Score

Rams – 30

Seahawks – 24



Philadelphia Eagles (9-5, 4-3 Away) vs Washington Commanders (4-10, 2-4 Home)

Saturday – December 20 – 4:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Northwest Stadium – Landover, MD



The Commanders are in a great place to play spoilers in the NFC East. Right now, the Eagles are in first place, and the Commanders sit in 3rd place. The Commanders beat the Giants last weekend and now with a backup can they beat the reigning NFL champs? The Eagles are 2-3 in their last 5 games losing to Dallas, Chicago and the Los Angeles Chargers. I’m looking forward to the Eagles offense versus the Commanders defense. ESPN has the Eagles winning on the road and keeping their grip in the division. I’m taking the Eagles by 7!



Final Score

Eagles – 27

Commanders – 20



Green Bay Packers (9-4-1, 4-2-1 Away) vs Chicago Bears (10-4, 5-1 Home)

Saturday – December 20 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

The NFC playoff race is taking form. Both of teams are poised to get into the playoffs and make a run. They both play in the NFC North with the Bears sitting in first place, a game ahead of the Packers. Right now, the winner of this game will take the lead in the division and lock themselves into this year’s playoffs. Keep an eye on both quarterbacks. The team with the fewest turnovers will win this one easily. Both quarterbacks are prone to giving the ball away at crucial times. ESPN has the Packers with a 59.3% chance of winning on the road. Keep an eye on this one. The Bears are looking for revenge after losing to Green Bay a couple of weeks ago. I’m taking the Bears by 7! They have to defend their turf.



Final Score

Bears – 31

Packers – 24



New England Patriots (11-3, 6-0 Away) vs Baltimore Ravens (7-7, 3-5 Home)

Sunday – December 21 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD



The Patriots are the best team on the road with 6 wins and no losses. They could easily be the AFC representative for the conference in the Super Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens have struggled all season with losses in close games. This will be a close game in Baltimore. The team that creates turnovers and scores off of them will win this game by 7+ points. ESPN has the Ravens with a 59.2% chance of winning at home and slowing down the Patriots in the conference. I’m taking the Ravens by 6!



Final Score

Ravens – 30

Patriots – 24



San Francisco 49ers (10-4, 6-2 Away) vs Indianapolis Colts (8-6, 6-1 Home)

Sunday – December 22 – 7:15PM

TV: ESPN

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN



San Francisco has a chance to throw themselves right into the NFC playoff mix. With a win and a Seattle loss the 49ers can make a strong move in the NFC West. The Colts brought back 44-year-old Phillip Rivers to start at quarterback and almost beat Seattle last week. If the Colts get their running game on track they could beat the 49ers. I’m taking the Colts by 7. Phillip Rivers is a solid veteran that can pull it off. ESPN has the 49ers with a 61.1% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Colts in a upset by 6!



Final Score

Colts – 26

49ers – 20