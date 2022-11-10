By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs UAB Blazers

Saturday – November 12 – 2:30 p.m.

Protective Stadium – Birmingham, AL



Records Before the Game

UNT Mean Green (6-4, 5-1 C-USA)

UAB Blazers (4-5, 2-4 C-USA)



Last week’s win put the Mean Green on a 2-game winning streak with wins over FIU and WKU. In their last 5 games the Mean Green are 415 with their only loss to UTSA in San Antonio. UAB is on a 3-game losing skid with losses to UTSA, FAU and WKU. This will be a very important game for both team’s this weekend.



Conference USA

North Texas is sitting in 2nd place in conference right behind UTSA. The Mean Green will need a win on the road to keep up in the conference standings. UAB is currently in 8th place right behind Louisiana Tech. This is a huge game for both teams.



UNT Mean Green

The Mean Green are sitting in the right place at this time of the season. They have won the 6 games they needed town order to become bowl eligible and have been playing solid on both sides of the ball. UNT’s defense has given up an average of 30.3 points per game, but on their winning streak the team has held teams to 14 points or less in those wins. Keep an eye on the Mean Green defense this week. They will be the x-factor for a win on the road.



UAB Blazers

UAB has had their ups and downs this season. Junior quarterback Dylan Hopkins is listed as questionable for this pivotal game at home. Running back DeWayne McBride will need to get the ball early and often in this one. He has 1284 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns. He is extremely dangerous catching the ball out of the backfield on screen passes. Wide out Trea Shropshire is dangerous in the slot. The Blazers offense will be the key at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Blazers with a 66.6% chance of winning at home this weekend. This will be a huge test for UNT on the road. I’m taking UNT by 13!



Final Score

Mean Green – 30

Blazers – 17