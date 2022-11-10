By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs USF Bulls Preview

Saturday – November 12 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPNU

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (5-4, 3-2 American)

USF Bulls (1-8, 0-5 American)



Last week the Mustangs put up 77 points on the Houston Cougars at home. The Mustangs are on a 2-game win streak. In both games the Mustang offense has scored over 45 points. USF is on a 7-game losing streak. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s AAC game in Tampa.



American Athletic Conference

Both of these teams are in the AAC. SMU is currently sitting in 4th place right behind Cincinnati and right ahead of East Carolina. USF is currently in last place. I’m shocked to see this conference with all of these talented teams struggle this season. Keep in mind that a team would need 6 total wins to become bowl eligible.



SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs are playing some solid ball right now. They need one more win to become bowl eligible. I would love to see the Mustangs in a bowl game. The offense is averaging 40.2 points per game while the defense is giving up 33.7. Senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai will be the x-factor in this one. The Bulls 502.9 yards per game so he will be ready to air the ball out this weekend. Keep an eye on wide receiver Rashee Rice. He is dynamic on the outside and in the slot.



USF Bulls

USF has had their ups and downs this season. Junior Gerry Bohanon, former Baylor Bear; is leading a team that hasn’t put things in order this season. The Bulls are 1-8 this season and it seems as if things won’t change for this team. The defense is giving up 39.9 to opposing teams while the offense is scoring 25.8 points per game. In order for this team to get a win at home the must create turnovers and convert them into points. This will be a huge test for the Bulls this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 78.8% chance of winning on the road. I’m no fool, I’m taking SMU by 17! This game won’t be close!



Final Score

Mustangs – 40

Blazers – 23