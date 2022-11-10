4 TCU Horned Frogs vs #18 Texas Longhorns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#4 TCU Horned Frogs vs #18 Texas Longhorns

Saturday – November 12 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX



Records Before the Game

#4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12)

#18 Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 Big 12)



TCU has finally got some respect around here. The test will be on the road in Austin on Saturday evening. Here’s what you will see: the Longhorns offense versus the Horned Frogs defense. This game will either help TCU or expose them in Austin. Let’s take a quick look into the Frogs on the road.



So What’s Up?

Last week, I shared that TCU has the Big 12 conference in a choke hold. Head Coach Sonny Dykes is looking like a mad scientist calling plays for the offense. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is ready to expose that Horned Frog defense at home.



#4 TCU Horned Frogs

TCU will first and foremost come out smoking this week. The offense pass protection will be tested by that Longhorns. TCU averages 43.1 points per game. Quarterback Max Duggan is averaging 289 passing yards a game while the running game is averaging 219.7 yards on the ground. In order for this team to get a win, it will depend on how well the offensive line protects Duggan and opens holes for the running game. The x-factor for TCU will be wide receiver Quentin Johnston.



#18 Texas Longhorns

Texas has been up and down all season. Over their last four games, Texas is 4-1 with their only loss coming from the hands of then #11 Oklahoma State by 7. Since then, Texas went on the road last week and got a win against K-State by 7. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is a pretty good kid running the Texas offense. The x-factor will the running game for the Longhorns. They have to get RB Bijan Robinson going. A win for the Longhorns will put Texas back in the conversation of playing for the Big 12 title, perhaps a rematch against TCU.



Prediction

ESPN has the Longhorns with a 73.0% chance of winning at home. I’m taking TCU by 10! Texas is good but TCU is better right now!



Final Score

#4 Horned Frogs – 34

#18 Longhorns – 24