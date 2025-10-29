2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 9

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Now We’re Getting to the Good Part!

Defense will be on the “gone missing” posters for another week. Scoring is up across the league while defense is missing like the cold weather in Texas right now. A team can score 30 points and still lose a game. Look at Cleveland, they scored 33 points and still lost last week. I was taught (when I was playing), “Scoring wins games and defense wins championships!” When teams start playing solid defense that’s when they will get separation between divisions and conferences. Keep an eye on the defensive side of the ball this weekend guys. The teams that play defense will win! Keep an eye on the Ravens defense, Miami’s offense, Seattle’s special teams and Washington’s starter at quarterback. All four teams will need a win this week to stay relevant in their divisions and conference.



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens (2-5, 0-2 Away) vs Miami Dolphins (2-6, 1-2 Home)

Thursday – October 30 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL



The Ravens were one of the favorites picked to represent the AFC in the playoffs this year. Last season, the Ravens were one play away to exercising their demons in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens are 1-4 in their last 5 games with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson coming back from injury. He will be the x-factor for the Ravens on Thursday night. Miami won their last game beating Atlanta by 24 points, 34-10. They need this game to turn their season around. ESPN has the Ravens with a 83.1% chance of winning on the road this week. I’m taking the Ravens by 10.



Final Score

Ravens – 30

Dolphins – 20



Game Info

Seattle Seahawks (5-2, 3-0 Away) vs Washington Commanders (3-5, 2-1 Home)

Sunday – November 2 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Northwest Stadium – Landover, MD



The Seahawks has been one of the surprise teams of the NFL this season. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold has given the Seahawks a jolt of something better at the QB spot. He has 12 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Seattle has always had talented receivers and tight ends and now they have a solid chance in the NFC. The Washington Commanders are on a 3-game losing streak and playing tough at home will give them some type of footing in the NFC East. This game will be huge for both teams on Sunday night. ESPN has the Commanders with 56.5% chance of winning at home this week. If Jayden Daniels sits another game, the Commanders will lose again. I’m taking the Seahawks by 4!



Final Score

Seahawks – 27

Commanders – 23