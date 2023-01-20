NFC Divisional Playoffs: New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday – January 21 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Records Before the Game

New York Giants (9-7-1, 4-4 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3, 7-2 Home)



Both teams are representing the so-called week NFC East division. The Giants, Eagles and Dallas are in the playoffs while Washington missed the playoffs by a game. Keep in mind that the NFC East could possibly have a team in the Super Bowl this year. The last time 3 teams in the same division played in the playoffs was 4 years ago in the AFC. This game is huge for both teams because the winner will be in the NFC Championship next week.



Defense is Job 1

Philadelphia has cut their teeth on defense this year. The defensive front is in the top 10 for rushing the passer and stopping the run. The Giants have been on a roll creating turnovers over the last three games. This will be a defensive game heading into the 4th quarter.



New York Giants

The Giants had all but folded their tents and went home, but running back Saquon Barkley turned up the volume after being trade bait for the past few years. Barkley began to run the ball with understanding. He carried the ball 295 times for 1312 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 3205 yards with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The key for the offense will be getting the ball in the hands of Barkley and the other playmakers. The defense will need to contain Jalen Hurts because he’s the catalyst for the Eagles on offense.



Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was knocked out of 2 games near the end of the season. His shoulder was the problem and it cost the team in their games against New Orleans and Dallas. The Eagles will come out playing physical against the Giants run game. They will need to key in on Daniels Jones and Saquon Barkley. The x-factor for the Eagles will be the play of their defensive secondary. The Eagles will be ready to create turnovers and cause havoc on the Giants offensive line.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 80.1% chance of winning at home and moving to the next round. The over/under is 48, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Eagles by 10.



Final Score

Eagles – 34

Giants – 24