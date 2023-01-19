AFC Divisional Playoffs: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday – January 21 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Records Before the Game

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8, 4-5 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3, 7-1 Home)



The Jacksonville Jaguars has shocked the NFL by winning their last 5 regular season games and beating the Chargers last week at home in a 31-30 comeback win. In that game quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw 4 interceptions in the first half only to throw 4 touchdowns in the second half comeback. Kansas City rested the first week of the postseason and was waiting on their opponent for this round of the playoffs. Wouldn’t it be wild if the Jaguars beat the Chiefs on the road and went to the AFC Championship? Keep in mind that the Jaguars are never out of the game. Let’s take a closer look at this game and the x-factors on each team.



Protecting the Quarterback is Paramount

The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to fix the big fellas upfront. Last week they gave up 4 sacks in the first half but made changes in the second half protecting Trevor Lawrence. The Chiefs offensive line is near the bottom of sacks allowed this season. The team that gets the most sacks will win this game. Defense wins championships.



Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars turned their season around with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime. The Jaguars are on a 6-game win streak with wins over the Titans (twice), Texans, Cowboys, Jets, and most recently the Chargers. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be the x-factor for a win on the road. Keep an eye on running back Travis Etienne. He’s averaging 98 yards per game on the ground in the team’s last 3 games. Etienne also has a total of 14 receptions for 90 yards through the air since the start of December. Last week wide out Christian Kirk was null and void in the first half but caught some key passes to move the chains, controlling the clock in the 4th quarter.



Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will welcome the Jaguars to Arrowhead and then snatch the rug from under their feet. The Chiefs will establish the run with Isiah Pacheco. He has 170 attempts with 830 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry as a rookie. He has been a diamond in the rough. The x-factor on offense will be tight end Travis Kelce. He has 110 receptions with 1338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is the heart and soul of the passing game for the Chiefs. The defense will be on the level creating turnovers. They have 5 turnovers in their last 4 games.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 78.5% chance of winning at home and moving onto the AFC Championship game. Kansas City will be ready to play the incoming Jaguars. The over/under is 52.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Chiefs by 14!

Final Score

Chiefs – 35

Jaguars – 21