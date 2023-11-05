Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – November 5 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (5-2, 2-2 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (7-1, 3-0 Home)



The Cowboys allowed the NFL trade deadline to pass by without even a freaking rumor about any candidates being added to the team. Let’s just face the facts, the general manager isn’t a real general manager. Owner, President and GM Jerry Jones shared, “We are ok, and we don’t need any players right now!” He’s exactly… wrong. The Eagles went out and got a proven free safety (what the Cowboys need) and an offensive guard to protect the inside of their offensive line. Remember five games ago when Dallas used a makeshift line and lost to Arizona on the road? All this to say, I believe that this game will be one of the best games of this weekend. Dallas beat the Eagles last season in their final match up so the win streak is theirs at 1. Let’s take a look at this week’s game.



Why you should watch this game

The Cowboys need a win on the road to prove to football fans and critics that they are the best team in the NFC East. If Dallas wins this one, they will tie Philly with a 7-2 record and own the tie-breaker.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The only way you shouldn’t watch this game if someone sets your house on fire or your TV goes out. Everyone will be watching this game!



Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott will have to play out of his mind this week. His job will be to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. This week his tight ends will be his best friends. Philly struggles with covering tight ends. The Commanders, Dolphins and Jets tight ends torched the Eagles defense in their games averaging 110 yards per game in receptions. Additionally, Tony Pollard will need to get 12-14 carries in the first half to get him going this game. The Cowboys defense will need to spy Eagles QB Jalen Hurts because he can run the ball when the pocket collapses. The x-factor will be the Cowboys defensive line this week.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have the NFL in a choke hold. They have 3 come from behind wins on the season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been pretty cool under center. His main target is 6`1, 226-pound wide out A.J. Brown. Brown has punished corner backs this season racking up 939 receiving yards with 5 touchdowns. He’s averaging 15.6 yards a catch. The Philly defense has been playing lights out this season giving up 20.6 points per game. Keep an eye on running back D’Andre Swift, WR Julio Jones and LB Nolan Smith. They are explosive and can make a difference with their play making abilities.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 49.9% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 10! Yes! I said, “Dallas!” This game will be actioned packed from start to finish.



Final Score

Cowboys – 35

Eagles – 25