2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



History Between the Teams

There have been five games played between these two teams dating back to the first game on 11/22/2015 in Los Angeles. UCLA lost 68-65 at home. UCLA is 1-4 against the Gamecocks and will be looking to change history. Their only win came on 11/24/2025 at home 77-62. This will be a dog fight from start to finish. The team with the most hustle points, rebounds and second chance points will lift the national championship trophy Sunday afternoon.



Game Info

#1 South Carolina Gamecocks (36-3) vs #1 UCLA Bruins (36-1)

Sunday – April 5 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ



#1 South Carolina Gamecocks

“You are as good as your leader”! The Gamecocks are led by feisty head coach Dawn Staley. Coach Staley has been a staple in college basketball for the majority of her life. She has won on every level as a player, assistant and head coach. In 2017, 2022 and 2024 her teams won the national championship and now have the opportunity to add another one to the trophy case. Her in-game adjustments have made her one of the most talented coaches in the college ranks and will be for years to come. Players to watch: Forward Joyce Edwards (leads the team is points and steals), Center Madina Okot (leads the team rebounds and blocks shots) Guard Raven Johnson and Guard Ta’Niya Latson. They will be hard to beat with the talent on the floor and on the bench.



#1 UCLA Bruins

Head coach Cori Close is one of the most intriguing coaches in women’s college basketball. She has opened up the UCLA’s offense with a mixture of ball side misdirection like a maestro of a symphony orchestra. Her coaching style has taken a mediocre team to the top of the basketball world. The UCLA defense dismantled the Texas women team like they were playing a pick-up game at the park. The test will be on Sunday against one of the toughest teams in the country. Players to watch: Center Lauren Betts (leads the team in scoring, rebounds and blocks shots), Guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, (leads the team in Assists and steals), Guard KiKi Rice, Guard Gabriela Jaquez and Guard Gianna Kneepkens.



Prediction

This game will come down to the height of UCLA versus the speed of South Carolina. The team that can control the boards and score in transition will win this one easily. ESPN has the Gamecocks with a 52.5% chance of winning this one and I’m going with the Gamecocks to pull it off in the fourth quarter. I have SC by 10!



Final Score

#1 Gamecocks – 85

#1 Bruins – 75