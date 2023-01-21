Luka magic is back, Mavs beat Heat 115-90

Luka 34 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assist in 38 minutes.
|Team Stats
|FG
|33-69
|37-80
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|46.3
|3PT
|4-20
|18-38
|Three Point %
|20.0
|47.4
|FT
|20-27
|23-28
|Free Throw %
|74.1
|82.1
|Rebounds
|39
|37
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|34
|27
|Assists
|15
|21
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Total Turnovers
|16
|10
|Points Off Turnovers
|31
|10
|Fast Break Points
|12
|7
|Points in Paint
|52
|34
|Fouls
|22
|22
|Technical Fouls
|2
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|30