News Ticker

Luka magic is back, Mavs beat Heat 115-90

January 21, 2023 Basketball, Dallas Mavericks, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Luka 34 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assist in 38 minutes.

Team Stats
FG 33-69 37-80
Field Goal % 47.8 46.3
3PT 4-20 18-38
Three Point % 20.0 47.4
FT 20-27 23-28
Free Throw % 74.1 82.1
Rebounds 39 37
Offensive Rebounds 5 10
Defensive Rebounds 34 27
Assists 15 21
Steals 3 7
Blocks 1 1
Total Turnovers 16 10
Points Off Turnovers 31 10
Fast Break Points 12 7
Points in Paint 52 34
Fouls 22 22
Technical Fouls 2 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 2 30

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly