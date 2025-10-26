Miro Heiskanen scores twice to beat Hurricanes 3-2

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|T
|
CAR
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
DAL
|0
|2
|1
|3
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|CAR
|DAL
|4:14
|Jackson Blake (2)
Unassisted
|1
|0
|19:49
|Sebastian Aho (4)
Assists: Nikolaj Ehlers (3)
|2
|0
|2nd Period
|CAR
|DAL
|1:04
|Miro Heiskanen (1)
Assists: Esa Lindell (3)
|2
|1
|5:41
|Sam Steel (1) (Power Play)
Assists: Thomas Harley (6), Mikko Rantanen (6)
|2
|2
|3rd Period
|CAR
|DAL
|11:18
|Miro Heiskanen (2) (Power Play)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (4), Mikko Rantanen (7)
|2
|3
Penalties
|1st Period
|4:26
|
Taylor Hall Tripping against Wyatt Johnston
|10:17
|
Mikko Rantanen High-sticking against Sean Walker
|2nd Period
|4:06
|
Joel Nystrom Holding against Colin Blackwell
|16:40
|
Esa Lindell Tripping against Logan Stankoven
|3rd Period
|9:31
|
Nathan Bastian Slashing against Sebastian Aho
|9:55
|
Taylor Hall Charging against Roope Hintz
|11:01
|
Seth Jarvis Holding against Mavrik Bourque