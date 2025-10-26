News Ticker

Miro Heiskanen scores twice to beat Hurricanes 3-2

October 26, 2025 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

Photos by Ross James

Final 1 2 3 T
CAR
 2 0 0 2
DAL
 0 2 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period CAR DAL
4:14 Jackson Blake (2)

Unassisted
 1 0
19:49 Sebastian Aho (4)

Assists: Nikolaj Ehlers (3)
 2 0
 
 
2nd Period CAR DAL
1:04 Miro Heiskanen (1)

Assists: Esa Lindell (3)
 2 1
5:41 Sam Steel (1) (Power Play)

Assists: Thomas Harley (6), Mikko Rantanen (6)
 2 2
 
 
3rd Period CAR DAL
11:18 Miro Heiskanen (2) (Power Play)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (4), Mikko Rantanen (7)
 2 3

Penalties

1st Period
4:26
Taylor Hall Tripping against Wyatt Johnston
10:17
Mikko Rantanen High-sticking against Sean Walker
 
 
2nd Period
4:06
Joel Nystrom Holding against Colin Blackwell
16:40
Esa Lindell Tripping against Logan Stankoven
 
 
3rd Period
9:31
Nathan Bastian Slashing against Sebastian Aho
9:55
Taylor Hall Charging against Roope Hintz
11:01
Seth Jarvis Holding against Mavrik Bourque

