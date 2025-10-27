2025 World Series Preview

By Wiley Singleton

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series. The Blue Jays boast a potent attack. They led the league in batting average and bludgeoned opponents on the path to the Fall Classic. The Dodgers coasted through the playoffs after a mediocre regular season. Their insane pitching rotation is healthy and their lethal lineup is firing on all cylinders. Both of these teams are full of top end talent.

The Blue Jays are led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr, George Springer, and Bo Bichette. Guerrero decimated the New York Yankees in the ALDS. George Springer hit a monstrous three run bomb to send his team to the grand finale. Springer has playoff pedigree and pop. Bichette is a talented hitter that led the league in hits for two straight years. He is coming off of a knee injury.

The Blue Jays rotation is led by Kevin Gausman, Mad Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Chris Bassitt, and young Trey Yesavage. Bieber and Bassitt are known for their big curveballs. Bieber is a Cy Young winner. Gausman and Yesavage are both splitter experts that rack up strikeouts. Mad Max is a true warrior, future Hall of Famer, and one of the best pitchers ever. The Jays boast a solid bullpen that does not rely too much on one player. The Blue Jays are a deep and legitimate team.

The Dodgers were considered a juggernaut at the beginning of the season. They took it easy during the regular season to hit their peak rank in the playoffs. They are led by the same group of stars as they have been for years. Shohei Ohtani bats leadoff with tons of pop and speed. He is also a top end starting pitcher. Mookie Betts bats second consistently. He wasted half his year with a bad case of the trots he picked up in Japan when the Dodgers opened the year up there. He is back to his All-Star level. Freddie Freeman usually hits 3rd. He is the portrait of consistency. The Dodgers also boast Will Smith, a top end catcher. Sinker/slider user Blake Treinen is still a good option out of the pen. Clayton Kershaw is used as a mascot and mop up man on this squad. Japanese flamethrower Roki Sasaki is the closer of this insane team. The rotation is truly staggering: Top end Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the ace of this squad. S Class strikeout flamethrower Tyler Glasnow is also in this rotation. Cy Young winner Blake Snell is also a part of this rotation.

Both of these teams are stellar and deserve to win. The Dodgers will win it in 7 games behind great pitching.