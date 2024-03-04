Americans hang on to beat Thunder 4-3

|1st
Scoring
1st Period
14:00
Goal
Goal by #3 Nicholas Favaro, assisted by #10 Dillon Boucher and #34 Jason Pineo.
18:09
Goal
Goal by #20 Eric Williams, assisted by #6 Johnny Walker and #10 Bennett MacArthur.
2nd Period
4:44
Goal
Goal by #17 Ryan Finnegan, assisted by #7 Nick Nardella and #39 Kobe Walker.
10:00
Goal
Goal by #15 Liam Finlay, assisted by #29 Colby McAuley and #20 Eric Williams.
13:48
Goal
Goal by #57 Ty Farmer, assisted by #24 Dalton Skelly and #77 Grant Hebert.
3rd Period
14:08
Goal
Goal by #22 Michal Stinil, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts and #49 Lleyton Moore.
15:46
Goal
Goal by #21 Blake Murray, assisted by #10 Bennett MacArthur and #8 Tarun Fizer.