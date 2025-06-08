News Ticker

Lynx stay perfect, beat Wings 81-65

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
MIN 24 22 11 24 81
DAL 14 25 17 9 65
 

Team Stats
FG 29-67 19-65
Field Goal % 43.3 29.2
3PT 13-31 8-24
Three Point % 41.9 33.3
FT 10-14 19-23
Free Throw % 71.4 82.6
Rebounds 37 41
Offensive Rebounds 8 13
Defensive Rebounds 29 28
Assists 25 14
Steals 12 3
Blocks 11 3
Total Turnovers 7 17
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 12 24
Fast Break Points 13 10
Points in Paint 26 22
Fouls 18 16
Technical Fouls 0 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 17 2

