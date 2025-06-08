Lynx stay perfect, beat Wings 81-65

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MIN
|24
|22
|11
|24
|81
|DAL
|14
|25
|17
|9
|65
|
Team Stats
|FG
|29-67
|19-65
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|29.2
|3PT
|13-31
|8-24
|Three Point %
|41.9
|33.3
|FT
|10-14
|19-23
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|82.6
|Rebounds
|37
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|29
|28
|Assists
|25
|14
|Steals
|12
|3
|Blocks
|11
|3
|Total Turnovers
|7
|17
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|12
|24
|Fast Break Points
|13
|10
|Points in Paint
|26
|22
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|17
|2