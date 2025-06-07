News Ticker

Wings still winless at home, Sparks 93 Wings 79

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Azura Stevens scored 21 points, career-high five 3-pointers to lead LA past Dallas 93-79

Final 1 2 3 4 T
LA 21 24 22 26 93
DAL 17 23 15 24 79
 

Team Stats
FG 35-63 31-73
Field Goal % 55.6 42.5
3PT 9-24 6-20
Three Point % 37.5 30.0
FT 14-19 11-11
Free Throw % 73.7 100.0
Rebounds 30 35
Offensive Rebounds 6 13
Defensive Rebounds 24 22
Assists 24 24
Steals 9 6
Blocks 5 5
Total Turnovers 15 15
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 16 21
Fast Break Points 19 13
Points in Paint 50 40
Fouls 15 18
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 24 3

