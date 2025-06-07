Wings still winless at home, Sparks 93 Wings 79

Azura Stevens scored 21 points, career-high five 3-pointers to lead LA past Dallas 93-79
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|LA
|21
|24
|22
|26
|93
|DAL
|17
|23
|15
|24
|79
|
Team Stats
|FG
|35-63
|31-73
|Field Goal %
|55.6
|42.5
|3PT
|9-24
|6-20
|Three Point %
|37.5
|30.0
|FT
|14-19
|11-11
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|100.0
|Rebounds
|30
|35
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|24
|22
|Assists
|24
|24
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Total Turnovers
|15
|15
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|16
|21
|Fast Break Points
|19
|13
|Points in Paint
|50
|40
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|24
|3