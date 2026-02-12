Toolson comes up big as TCU upsets #5 Iowa State 62-55

|Final
|1
|2
|T
|
ISU
|30
|25
|55
|
TCU
|29
|33
|62
|
Team Stats
|FG
|24-57
|21-52
|Field Goal %
|42
|40
|3PT
|5-23
|5-18
|Three Point %
|22
|28
|FT
|2-8
|15-23
|Free Throw %
|25
|65
|Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|26
|Assists
|20
|13
|Steals
|8
|12
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Total Turnovers
|17
|15
|Points Off Turnovers
|14
|19
|Fast Break Points
|4
|15
|Points in Paint
|38
|28
|Fouls
|21
|13
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|9
|8
|Percent Led
|62
|25
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 15-18 all-time against Iowa State and broke a streak of six-straight wins in the series by the Cyclones.
– It was TCU’s first win over ISU since Jan. 22, 2022 and the first time in Fort Worth since Feb. 9, 2021.
– Jamie Dixon improved to 10-9 all-time against Iowa State.
– TCU improved to 11-5 at home this season.
– TCU moved to 2-5 against the AP Top 25 this season and 2-3 against the top 10.
– TCU improved to 11-10 against the AP Top 25 at home since the 2021-22 season.
– TCU has won seven of its last 12 games against top 10 opponents at home.
– The win over No. 5 Iowa State was TCU’s highest ranked win since a 68-67 win against No. 2 Houston on Jan. 13, 2025.
– TCU tied a season high in steals with 12.
– The Frogs held the Cyclones to 55 points, tying the third fewest by an opposing team this season.
– TCU outrebounded Iowa State 36-31. The Horned Frogs improved to 13-1 this season and 153-45 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
– The starting lineup of Xavier Edmonds, Brock Harding, Jayden Pierre, David Punch and Micah Robinson was TCU’s fifth different this season. It was Robinson’s second start of the year.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
– Tanner Toolson tied a game high with 17 points. It was the third time this season he led or tied for the TCU high in scoring. It was his sixth game in double figures.
– Toolson went 10-of-15 from the free throw line, both highs for his career.
– Toolson had a season-high 10 rebounds, tying a career high.
– It was Toolson’s first double-double of the season and second of his career.
– Micah Robinson tied a game high with 17 points. It was the first time he has led or tied for the lead in scoring. It was also his most in a Big 12 game.
– Xavier Edmonds finished with five points and seven rebounds. It broke a steak of five-straight double-doubles.
– Brock Harding tied a team high with four assists. It was the 20th time this season he led the team in assists.
– David Punch led or tied for the team high in assists for the second time in his career with four.
Courtesy TCU sports