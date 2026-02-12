Toolson comes up big as TCU upsets #5 Iowa State 62-55

Team Stats FG 24-57 21-52 Field Goal % 42 40 3PT 5-23 5-18 Three Point % 22 28 FT 2-8 15-23 Free Throw % 25 65 Rebounds 31 36 Offensive Rebounds 9 10 Defensive Rebounds 22 26 Assists 20 13 Steals 8 12 Blocks 5 6 Total Turnovers 17 15 Points Off Turnovers 14 19 Fast Break Points 4 15 Points in Paint 38 28 Fouls 21 13 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 9 8 Percent Led 62 25

TEAM NOTES

– TCU improved to 15-18 all-time against Iowa State and broke a streak of six-straight wins in the series by the Cyclones.

– It was TCU’s first win over ISU since Jan. 22, 2022 and the first time in Fort Worth since Feb. 9, 2021.

– Jamie Dixon improved to 10-9 all-time against Iowa State.

– TCU improved to 11-5 at home this season.

– TCU moved to 2-5 against the AP Top 25 this season and 2-3 against the top 10.

– TCU improved to 11-10 against the AP Top 25 at home since the 2021-22 season.

– TCU has won seven of its last 12 games against top 10 opponents at home.

– The win over No. 5 Iowa State was TCU’s highest ranked win since a 68-67 win against No. 2 Houston on Jan. 13, 2025.

– TCU tied a season high in steals with 12.

– The Frogs held the Cyclones to 55 points, tying the third fewest by an opposing team this season.

– TCU outrebounded Iowa State 36-31. The Horned Frogs improved to 13-1 this season and 153-45 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.

– The starting lineup of Xavier Edmonds , Brock Harding , Jayden Pierre , David Punch and Micah Robinson was TCU’s fifth different this season. It was Robinson’s second start of the year.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

– Tanner Toolson tied a game high with 17 points. It was the third time this season he led or tied for the TCU high in scoring. It was his sixth game in double figures.

– Toolson went 10-of-15 from the free throw line, both highs for his career.

– Toolson had a season-high 10 rebounds, tying a career high.

– It was Toolson’s first double-double of the season and second of his career.

– Micah Robinson tied a game high with 17 points. It was the first time he has led or tied for the lead in scoring. It was also his most in a Big 12 game.

– Xavier Edmonds finished with five points and seven rebounds. It broke a steak of five-straight double-doubles.

– Brock Harding tied a team high with four assists. It was the 20th time this season he led the team in assists.

– David Punch led or tied for the team high in assists for the second time in his career with four.

