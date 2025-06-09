Texas Rangers: Continue to Bleed Out as Bleak Season Marches On

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers offense ranks bottom five in nearly every category. They have not improved at all since hiring Bret Boone to be hitting coach. Justin Viele is still part of the coaching staff. His title, which equates to assistant hitting coach, is one he should wear with tremendous shame. The Rangers are lost two months into the season. Their offense is, well, offensive. Offensively awful.

A pathetic sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays was more of the same for Texas. They posted 1, 4, and 3 runs in those losses. After those three lifeless outings they got shutout by the Washington Nationals. This team simply is disgraceful and uninspired. The amount of times the team has shown up and looked utterly uncompetitive is staggering. They are not just losing a lot… They are losing a lot in very one-sided ways. To beat the drum that defines this season: the incredible pitching the Rangers have relied on to stay afloat cannot hold. They cannot win every game 2-0. Nathan Eovaldi went down with arm soreness last week. That is the first brutal hammerblow to fall. When paragons like Eovaldi get replaced by bullpeners and AAA guys like Kumar Rocker this team will crater fast.

The Rangers rode a brilliant Jacob deGrom outing to a victory against the Nats. They even managed to snag the rubber match. But who cares? The Nats are a joke and the Rangers should be sweeping teams like that, not getting shutout by them. The Rangers will continue to kick the can until the trade deadline. If they sell at that point, they could find themselves in a sort of hellish limbo. They could be caught between a competing window with players like deGrom and Semien, but lack the other parts to make a real run. That is why this season is so important. That is why watching them mail it in every day is so vexing. It is not a matter of another sloppy week, it’s a matter of an entire era being defined and altered.

The Rangers will take on the Twins next. After that they will be visited by the White Sox, a team that broke loss records last season. The White Sox crushed the Rangers in an earlier series this year.

The offense is a joke and fraud Justin Viele needs to be fired.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

6/10 – @Twins – 6:40 p.m.

6/11 – @Twins – 6:40 p.m.

6/12 – @Twins – 12:10 p.m.

6/13 – vs White Sox – 7:05 p.m.

6/14 – vs White Sox – 3:05 p.m.

6/15 – vs White S0x – 1:35 p.m.



