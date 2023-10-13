BYU Cougars vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

BYU Cougars vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – October 14 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

BYU Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)

TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)



TCU was one of the best teams in college football that has basically taken a bad turn with some bad luck. Last season, TCU played in the national championship game and has disappeared since the season started. One thing that I can say is TCU will play in a bowl game and will bounce back from their two-game losing streak under head coach Sonny Dikes. Let’s take a look at TCU hosting BYU this weekend.



Why you should watch this game

TCU needs to get back on track with a win against a strong team like BYU. They won’t be a pushover. It’ll be a battle.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The missus would prefer to spend time at the local pumpkin patch and partaking in the local gourds.



BYU Cougars

BYU is led by senior Kedon Slovis. He is a really good leader under center for the Cougars. He has 1240 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Running back LJ Martin is a freshman from El Paso, TX. He’s averaging 4.0 yards a carry with 289 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns for the season. BYU is a hard team to beat because of their secondary. It’s extremely difficult to throw on them, but will give up yardage to teams that like to run the ball. This will be the key for the Cougars if they plan on winning on Saturday



TCU Horned Frogs

Last week, TCU went into Iowa State and lost by 13 points. The previous week the Horned Frogs lost to WVU by 3 at home. This week the Frogs host BYU and are desperately looking for a win. TCU needs to get back to running the ball early so it’ll open up the passing game. When teams play 8 in the box, TCU struggles with moving the chains. That means they’ll reply on big plays for points on offense. The x-factor for the Horned Frogs will be adjusting to field positioning to take advantage of their possessions with points.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 72.0% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking TCU by 12! This will be a breakout game for TCU to turn things around.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 36

Cougars – 24