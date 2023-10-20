North Texas Mean Green vs #23 Tulane Green Wave Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs #23 Tulane Green Wave

Saturday – October 21 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (3-3, 1-1 American)

#23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1, 2-0 American)



This will be the biggest test for the Mean Green this season. In their last 5 games the team is 3 and 2 with a pair of one score losses against FIU and Navy. The win last week against Temple helped even out the Mean Green conference record. This week the team is playing on the road in New Orleans. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s matchup in the Big Easy!



Why you should watch this game

Watching a ranked Tulane team should be fun, plus you want to see if UNT can pull off the road upset.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Nothing in life is better than a Saturday afternoon nap. Perhaps having the game on in the background will help you catch up on your beauty sleep.



UNT Mean Green

Last week the Mean Green beat the Temple Owls by 31 points at home. The team looked good from start to finish. Getting that first conference win was important. Can they build off of it? The Mean Green tend to allow teams off the hook during close games a la the Navy loss. The team has to learn how to finish those close games with a win! The offense averages 477.5 yards per game with the passing game listing 282.2 yards through the air while the running game posts 195.3 yards on the ground. QB Chandler Rogers is going to be my x-factor for this game. The o-line has to protect him when he drops back on passing downs. The defense is giving up 256.3 yards to teams with mediocre rushing attacks and average backs. The key for the Mean Green will be stopping the run this weekend on the road.



#23 Tulane Green Wave

Quarterback Micheal Pratt is the complete package as the signal caller for the Green Wave. He has 927 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 1 interception. He can beat you with his arm and his legs. He is the x-factor for his team this week. Running back Makhi Hughes is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He has racked up 498 yards on 98 carries and 4 touchdowns. Keep an eye on the defense this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Green Wave with a 91.1% chance of winning at home and keeping the conference in a choke hold. I like the Mean Green, but the Green Wave is a better team at this point. I’m taking the Green Wave by 13!



Final Score

Green Wave – 33

Mean Green – 20