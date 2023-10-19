SMU Mustangs vs Temple Owls Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs Temple Owls

Friday – October 20 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (4-2, 2-0 American)

Temple Owls (2-5, 0-3 American)



SMU is on a 2-game winning streak. In those last two games, the Mustangs have averaged 32.5 points per game and has given up 13 points on defense. On the road the Mustangs have struggled scoring points. This week they should handle Temple, but this team can’t be overconfident or Temple will sneak up on them and get a win. Let’s take a closer look at the Mustangs on the road in Philly.



Why you should watch this game

A win will bring the Mustangs closer to a bowl berth this season. This could be a win that catapults the confidence of the Mustangs heading into the back end of their schedule to finish their season strong.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are playing Game 5 of the ALCS… it’s Friday night… your coat closet needs organizing etc.



SMU Mustangs

I believe that SMU’s win last week has allowed them to take the driver’s seat in the conference and now they control their own destiny. They will need to make a statement against the Temple Owls this week. SMU is averaging 417+ total yards a game. The offense is averaging 259.3 yards passing while the running game is at 157.8 yards on the ground. In other words, SMU can pretty much move the ball at will. Temple is giving up 206 yards on the ground while giving opposing passers 231 yards through the air. This equals to an easy win if the Mustangs play hard this week. SMU should have the mindset to “Kill A Mosquito with an AXE” mentality for the rest of the season.



Temple Owls

Temple is primarily known for their basketball program, but football is taking its place right now. Don’t look at the schedule and think that this team is soft. Temple has a decent offense. Quarterback E. J Warner has 1741 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He can pass and run the ball at any time to move the chains. Keep an eye on running back Joquez Smith, he has 280 rushing yards and a touchdown. He will be the x-factor for the Owls in the red zone.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 94.4% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Mustangs by “A Jillion”! Well, 20 easily!



Final Score

Mustangs – 35

Owls – 15