Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys Preseason Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys

Saturday – August 20 – 7:00 p.m.

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

TV: CBS

Records Before the Game

Houston Texans (1-0, 1-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (0-2, 0-0 Home)



Dallas is on the verge of repeating themselves from seasons past. Is it hard to find a proven back up at quarterback or solid offensive linemen? The Cowboy organization has drafted some pretty good players that need a break by getting more playing time. This is the third preseason game and Dallas looks as if they are the same team from last year. This game will show just how far this team has come from last year. I know what you’re thinking, “Why is the team repeating last year so much?” Well here’s your answer. “Dallas has way too much talent to only play for the NFC East title, Dallas can win it all if they bring in the right pieces on both sides of the ball. Let’s take a look at this week’s contest in Dallas.

Houston Texans

Let’s put this out there, Houston is trying to figure out what they are going to do with last year’s starting quarterback DeShaun Watson. The Texans have Tyrod Taylor who is a proven winner and a very capable starter for this team. Houston has running backs Darius Jackson and Mark Ingram II carrying the ball for the most part this preseason. Look for former Bronco running back Phillip Lindsay to make a bid for a running back spot this year. The Texans won on the road in Green Bay last week 26-7!

Dallas Cowboys

Dak is questionable for this game. I would like to see Zeke carry the ball at least 10 times against a stingy Texans defense. The offense has been a bit lack luster in their first two preseason games and the fans want to see more scoring. Like touchdowns instead of field goals. This game will feature a shake up on the offense with Guards Connor McGovern and Matt Farniok seeing some time in the first half. Run blocking will be key in the first and second quarters. Offensive tackle Josh Ball needs more time on the left side of the line. He could be a good sub on both ends of the line because he is extremely physical.

Prediction

I picked the Cowboys to win in their first two games of the preseason, but dropped them. The team is struggling to score points. I’m taking the Texans by 5 this week. No starters for the Cowboys equals big trouble in Dallas.



Final Score

Texans – 17

Cowboys – 12