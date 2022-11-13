Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

Monday – November 14 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Records Before the Game

Washington Commanders (4-5, 2-2 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (8-0, 4-0 Home)



Philadelphia is ripping up the league! It’s seems that Philadelphia has the league in a choke hold. The numbers on both sides of the ball in Philly won’t blow you away, but they have found a way to pull out victories in tight situations. Let’s take a look at this NFC East match up on Monday Night Football.



The NFC East

Philadelphia is currently in first place while the Commanders are sitting in last place right behind the New York Giants. If Washington could beat Philadelphia Monday night this would be a huge shocker for the division and league.



Washington Commanders

The Commanders are 3-2 in their last 5 games. They have wins over Indianapolis, Green Bay and Chicago. The Commanders are a decent team that has talent all over the roster that hasn’t played consistently from game to game. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has shown that he can lead this team but disappears in the 4th quarter forcing passes in tight spaces. In order for Washington to have a fighting chance, they will need to run the ball instead of throwing the ball early in the game.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are playing at a high level right now. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was almost benched last season, but Philly had no true back up, so they kept him under center. Well, that decision has him shredding opposing defenses to pieces every week so far this season. His ability to run after the pocket collapses allows the Eagles offense to move the ball down the field. He will be the x-factor for the offense at home against the visiting Commanders.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with an 83% chance of winning at home. Keep in mind that 17% of fans and bettors thinks that the Commanders could upset Philly. Well guys that’s not happening this week. Philly will win by 10!



Final Score

Eagles – 27

Commanders – 17