Hailey Van Lith leads #19 TCU past Idaho State 86-46

November 25, 2024 Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
IDST 16 13 9 8 46
TCU 27 15 20 24 86

Team Stats

 
FG 18-56 31-54
Field Goal % 32.1 57.4
3PT 4-10 13-22
Three Point % 40.0 59.1
FT 6-12 11-15
Free Throw % 50.0 73.3
Rebounds 35 31
Offensive Rebounds 14 5
Defensive Rebounds 21 26
Assists 12 18
Steals 3 8
Blocks 2 8
Total Turnovers 18 9
Points Off Turnovers 12 26
Fast Break Points 1 19
Points in Paint 22 24
Fouls 20 16
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 40

Team Notes

  • TCU won five games by 35-points or more in the same month for the first time ever with Sunday’s result.
  • The Horned Frogs extended their non-conference winning streak to 21 games.
  • TCU improved to 34-4 at home in November since 2015.
  • The Horned Frogs boosted their all-time record as a ranked team to 34-4.
  • TCU finished with a 2-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, dishing out 18 dimes against nine giveaways.
  • TCU’s 59 percent clip behind the arc was its best single-game clip from since Jan. 10, 2018.
  • Idaho State became the 25th team to fail to shoot better than 40 percent from the field vs. the Frogs in the Campbell era. The Bengals shot 18-56 (32 percent).
  • TCU has now prevented 14 opponents from reaching 50 points under Campbell.
  • The Horned Frogs have won 44 consecutive games when limiting teams to 50 points or less.
  • TCU is now 12-4 when ranked or receiving votes in The Associated Press poll under Campbell.

