Hailey Van Lith leads #19 TCU past Idaho State 86-46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|IDST
|16
|13
|9
|8
|46
|TCU
|27
|15
|20
|24
|86
Team Stats
|FG
|18-56
|31-54
|Field Goal %
|32.1
|57.4
|3PT
|4-10
|13-22
|Three Point %
|40.0
|59.1
|FT
|6-12
|11-15
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|73.3
|Rebounds
|35
|31
|Offensive Rebounds
|14
|5
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|26
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Total Turnovers
|18
|9
|Points Off Turnovers
|12
|26
|Fast Break Points
|1
|19
|Points in Paint
|22
|24
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|40
Team Notes
- TCU won five games by 35-points or more in the same month for the first time ever with Sunday’s result.
- The Horned Frogs extended their non-conference winning streak to 21 games.
- TCU improved to 34-4 at home in November since 2015.
- The Horned Frogs boosted their all-time record as a ranked team to 34-4.
- TCU finished with a 2-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, dishing out 18 dimes against nine giveaways.
- TCU’s 59 percent clip behind the arc was its best single-game clip from since Jan. 10, 2018.
- Idaho State became the 25th team to fail to shoot better than 40 percent from the field vs. the Frogs in the Campbell era. The Bengals shot 18-56 (32 percent).
- TCU has now prevented 14 opponents from reaching 50 points under Campbell.
- The Horned Frogs have won 44 consecutive games when limiting teams to 50 points or less.
- TCU is now 12-4 when ranked or receiving votes in The Associated Press poll under Campbell.