Dallas Mavericks: Thankful for Improvements

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Mavericks are Improving

The Dallas Mavericks won three in a row last week before dropping one to the Heat on the road. They had wins over Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Denver. Player rotation has been better over the last 7 games. The mixture of the young players at key times has shown growth in the coaching staff, trust among the players and turnovers has grown from 3.1 to 4.6 a game in the last 7. Keep an eye on some of the young guys for the next week or so: Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Naji Marshall, Jazian Gortman. The veteran leadership will play a huge factor for this team in the next few weeks as well. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and SG Klay Thompson will get more playing time and field goal attempts with Luka being injured.



Staying Healthy is Key

Luka Doncic and Dante Exum will miss extended time for the unseen future. Luka leads the team in scoring and assists. The role players and bench should step up and keep the ball rolling. The key for this team will be how well they play in his absence. Staying healthy will be key for the Mavericks this week or until he returns.



Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

11/25 – 6:30PM – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This Mavericks dropped their last game on the road in Miami in overtime. Before that the Mavericks had a 4-game winning streak with Luka being out. The Hawks are currently on a 2-game losing streak. Dallas can get a much-needed win on the road on Monday night. Keep an eye on PG Kyrie Irving and center Derrick Lively III. I’m taking Dallas by 4 since Klay Thompson has been ruled out for this one.

Final Score: Mavericks 106 – Hawks 102



New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks

11/17 – 6:30PM – TV: ESPN

This will the Mavericks only game this week at home. The Knicks are coming in to get a win on the road in Dallas. Knicks center Karl-Anthony Townes is leading the team in scoring with 26.1 points per game. Knicks guard Jalen Bronson is the leader on that team. Dallas will need to corral Bronson from start to finish in order to get a win at home. I don’t think this happens… I’m taking the Knicks by 6!

Final Score: Knicks 106 – Mavericks 100



Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

11/30 – 8:30PM – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

Dallas is back on the road in Utah. Dallas has played 2 games against the Jazz and this is their last meeting this season. They are 1-1 with the Mavericks losing the last game by 2 in Utah. Players to watch: Dallas: Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Derrick Lively III. Utah: Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler and Keyonte Georger. I’m taking Dallas by 15!

Final Score: Mavericks 109 – Jazz 94



Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers

12/1 – 8:00PM – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

Dallas is favored to lose this one on the road in Portland. ESPN has the Trail Blazers with a 55.5% chance of winning at home. Dallas will need to play tough on the defensive boards. The Trail Blazers are a tough rebounding team on both end of the floor. look for Dallas’ centers to crash the boards and get the ball into transition for easy buckets. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score: Mavericks 115 – Trail Blazers 105