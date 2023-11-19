News Ticker

Hoover’s 412 yards passing, helps TCU rout Baylor 42-17

November 19, 2023 Baylor Football, Big XII Football, Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football, Sports, TCU Football

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

 BAY TCU
TD
5:44
Dominic Richardson 10 Yd pass from Blake Shapen (Isaiah Hankins Kick)
11 plays, 69 yards, 4:06
 7 0
 
 

2nd Quarter

 BAY TCU
TD
10:40
Emani Bailey 27 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
5 plays, 40 yards, 1:56
 7 7
TD
5:25
Jared Wiley 81 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
2 plays, 87 yards, 0:39
 7 14
FG
0:51
Isaiah Hankins 48 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 44 yards, 4:34
 10 14
 
 

3rd Quarter

 BAY TCU
TD
11:36
Jared Wiley 28 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
9 plays, 81 yards, 3:17
 10 21
TD
7:47
Blake Shapen 2 Yd Run (Isaiah Hankins Kick)
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:49
 17 21
TD
3:39
Josh Hoover 3 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
9 plays, 83 yards, 4:02
 17 28
 
 

4th Quarter

 BAY TCU
TD
10:27
Trey Sanders 2 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
8 plays, 50 yards, 3:42
 17 35
TD
9:02
Emani Bailey 31 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
1 play, 31 yards, 0:10
 17 42

Team Notes
*TCU defeated Baylor for the eighth time in the last nine meetings and is 9-3 in Big 12 Conference play against the Bears.
 
*With 119 games played, TCU has faced Baylor more than any opponent in its history and holds a 59-53-7 series lead.
 
*TCU did not punt in a game for the first time since a 2010 win over Air Force.
 
*The Horned Frogs were 9-of-11 on third-down conversions and outgained the Bears 531-to-347.

*The 81-yard touchdown from Josh Hoover to Jared Wiley was TCU’s longest pass play since Kenny Hill hit Jalen Reagor on a 93-yard scoring strike in the 2017 Alamo Bowl.
 
*TCU scored for the 393rd consecutive game, the second-longest streak in NCAA history. No. 1 is Florida at 446 games (1988-present). The Horned Frogs haven’t been blanked since Nov. 16, 1991, at Texas (32-0).
 
*TCU wore a black helmet, anthracite jersey and anthracite pants.
 

 

