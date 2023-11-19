Hoover’s 412 yards passing, helps TCU rout Baylor 42-17

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter BAY TCU TD Dominic Richardson 10 Yd pass from Blake Shapen (Isaiah Hankins Kick) 11 plays, 69 yards, 4:06 7 0 2nd Quarter BAY TCU TD Emani Bailey 27 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick) 5 plays, 40 yards, 1:56 7 7 TD Jared Wiley 81 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick) 2 plays, 87 yards, 0:39 7 14 FG Isaiah Hankins 48 Yd Field Goal 11 plays, 44 yards, 4:34 10 14 3rd Quarter BAY TCU TD Jared Wiley 28 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick) 9 plays, 81 yards, 3:17 10 21 TD Blake Shapen 2 Yd Run (Isaiah Hankins Kick) 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:49 17 21 TD Josh Hoover 3 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick) 9 plays, 83 yards, 4:02 17 28 4th Quarter BAY TCU TD Trey Sanders 2 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick) 8 plays, 50 yards, 3:42 17 35 TD Emani Bailey 31 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick) 1 play, 31 yards, 0:10 17 42

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Team Notes

*TCU defeated Baylor for the eighth time in the last nine meetings and is 9-3 in Big 12 Conference play against the Bears.



*With 119 games played, TCU has faced Baylor more than any opponent in its history and holds a 59-53-7 series lead.



*TCU did not punt in a game for the first time since a 2010 win over Air Force.



*The Horned Frogs were 9-of-11 on third-down conversions and outgained the Bears 531-to-347.