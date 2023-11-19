Hoover’s 412 yards passing, helps TCU rout Baylor 42-17

Scoring Summary
|
1st Quarter
|BAY
|TCU
|
TD
5:44
Dominic Richardson 10 Yd pass from Blake Shapen (Isaiah Hankins Kick)
11 plays, 69 yards, 4:06
|7
|0
|
2nd Quarter
|BAY
|TCU
|
TD
10:40
Emani Bailey 27 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
5 plays, 40 yards, 1:56
|7
|7
|
TD
5:25
Jared Wiley 81 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
2 plays, 87 yards, 0:39
|7
|14
|
FG
0:51
Isaiah Hankins 48 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 44 yards, 4:34
|10
|14
|
3rd Quarter
|BAY
|TCU
|
TD
11:36
Jared Wiley 28 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
9 plays, 81 yards, 3:17
|10
|21
|
TD
7:47
Blake Shapen 2 Yd Run (Isaiah Hankins Kick)
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:49
|17
|21
|
TD
3:39
Josh Hoover 3 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
9 plays, 83 yards, 4:02
|17
|28
|
4th Quarter
|BAY
|TCU
|
TD
10:27
Trey Sanders 2 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
8 plays, 50 yards, 3:42
|17
|35
|
TD
9:02
Emani Bailey 31 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
1 play, 31 yards, 0:10
|17
|42
Team Notes
*TCU defeated Baylor for the eighth time in the last nine meetings and is 9-3 in Big 12 Conference play against the Bears.
*With 119 games played, TCU has faced Baylor more than any opponent in its history and holds a 59-53-7 series lead.
*TCU did not punt in a game for the first time since a 2010 win over Air Force.
*The Horned Frogs were 9-of-11 on third-down conversions and outgained the Bears 531-to-347.
*The 81-yard touchdown from Josh Hoover to Jared Wiley was TCU’s longest pass play since Kenny Hill hit Jalen Reagor on a 93-yard scoring strike in the 2017 Alamo Bowl.
*TCU scored for the 393rd consecutive game, the second-longest streak in NCAA history. No. 1 is Florida at 446 games (1988-present). The Horned Frogs haven’t been blanked since Nov. 16, 1991, at Texas (32-0).
*TCU wore a black helmet, anthracite jersey and anthracite pants.