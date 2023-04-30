News Ticker

Texas hangs on to beat TCU 3-2

April 30, 2023 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H
Texas 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 5 0
TCU 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 1

W: Johnson, Lebarron (4-2) L: Savage, Luke (1-3) S: Shaw, David (1)

Team Statistics

Pitching
W: Johnson, Lebarron (4-2)
L: Savage, Luke (1-3)
S: Shaw, David (1)

Texas LogoTexas

Batting
2B: Powell, Peyton 1
RBI: Powell, Peyton 2; Campbell, Dylan 1
SH: Thomas, Jared 1
SF: Campbell, Dylan 1
BASERUNNING:
RUNS: Thomas, Jared 1; O’Dowd, Jack 2
SB: Campbell, Dylan 1; Kennedy, Eric 1
HBP: O’Dowd, Jack 1

TCU LogoTCU

BATTING:
2B: Richardson, Tre 1
3B: Nunez, Elijah 1
RBI: Nunez, Elijah 1; Richardson, Tre 1
SH: Davis, Austin 1
BASERUNNING:
RUNS: Nunez, Elijah 1; Maxwell, Logan 1
HBP: Bowen, Karson 1

Notes: 
• TCU scored a first inning run for the 17th time this season. 
Elijah Nunez has reached safely in 14 straight contests.
• Nunez stretched his hitting streak to seven games.
• Nunez tallied his 10th multi-hit game of the season and the 34th of his career.
Tre Richardson has reached safely in 16 straight games.
Brayden Taylor has reached safely in nine straight contests.

