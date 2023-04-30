Texas hangs on to beat TCU 3-2

|9
Team Statistics
- Pitching
- W: Johnson, Lebarron (4-2)
- L: Savage, Luke (1-3)
- S: Shaw, David (1)
Texas
- Batting
- 2B: Powell, Peyton 1
- RBI: Powell, Peyton 2; Campbell, Dylan 1
- SH: Thomas, Jared 1
- SF: Campbell, Dylan 1
- BASERUNNING:
- RUNS: Thomas, Jared 1; O’Dowd, Jack 2
- SB: Campbell, Dylan 1; Kennedy, Eric 1
- HBP: O’Dowd, Jack 1
TCU
- BATTING:
- 2B: Richardson, Tre 1
- 3B: Nunez, Elijah 1
- RBI: Nunez, Elijah 1; Richardson, Tre 1
- SH: Davis, Austin 1
- BASERUNNING:
- RUNS: Nunez, Elijah 1; Maxwell, Logan 1
- HBP: Bowen, Karson 1
Notes:
• TCU scored a first inning run for the 17th time this season.
• Elijah Nunez has reached safely in 14 straight contests.
• Nunez stretched his hitting streak to seven games.
• Nunez tallied his 10th multi-hit game of the season and the 34th of his career.
• Tre Richardson has reached safely in 16 straight games.
• Brayden Taylor has reached safely in nine straight contests.